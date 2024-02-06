International
US Senate Confirms Kurt Campbell as Deputy Secretary of State
The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Kurt Campbell as Deputy Secretary of State, whom US President Joe Biden nominated to the role in November.
Senators confirmed Campbell as Deputy Secretary of State in a vote of 92-5. Campbell also served in the Biden administration as Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council. Campbell will take over the role from Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who took over in an acting capacity after Wendy Sherman retired from the position in July.
20:18 GMT 06.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / KAZUHIRO NOGIUS Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell waves as he arrives at the Foreign Ministry to meet with Japanese officials in Tokyo on January 17, 2013
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Kurt Campbell as Deputy Secretary of State, whom US President Joe Biden nominated to the role in November.
Senators confirmed Campbell as Deputy Secretary of State in a vote of 92-5.
Campbell also served in the Biden administration as Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council.
Campbell will take over the role from Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who took over in an acting capacity after Wendy Sherman retired from the position in July.
