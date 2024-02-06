https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/us-senate-confirms-kurt-campbell-as-deputy-secretary-of-state-1116629785.html

US Senate Confirms Kurt Campbell as Deputy Secretary of State

US Senate Confirms Kurt Campbell as Deputy Secretary of State

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Kurt Campbell as Deputy Secretary of State, whom US President Joe Biden nominated to the role in November.

2024-02-06T20:18+0000

2024-02-06T20:18+0000

2024-02-06T20:18+0000

joe biden

kurt campbell

americas

biden administration

victoria nuland

us

us senate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116629628_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_c64c2d4d56c27d2e4804516cee983d88.jpg

Senators confirmed Campbell as Deputy Secretary of State in a vote of 92-5. Campbell also served in the Biden administration as Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council. Campbell will take over the role from Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who took over in an acting capacity after Wendy Sherman retired from the position in July.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kurt campbell, victoria nuland