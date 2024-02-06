https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/valery-zaluzhny-writes-cnn-op-ed-germanys-economic-and-political-collapse-1116610591.html

Valery Zaluzhny Writes CNN Op-ed; Germany's Economic and Political Collapse

Palace intrigue threatens the Kyiv regime as the military leader pushes back against the President in a new CNN op-ed.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Germany's political and economic collapse.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Biden's failed policies on confronting Iran and Ukraine.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss how Palace intrigue threatens the Kiev regime as the military leader pushes back against the President in a new CNN op-ed.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss Congressional fights over money for Ukraine and Israel and Joe Biden's chances to win the election in 2024.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the results of the South Carolina primary and the US empire's increasing censorship.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the Gaza conflict as Israel takes heat for killing civilians and protests increase throughout the US.Fiorella Isabel, journalist and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss Tucker Carlson in Moscow and terrorist acts committed by the Kiev regime.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the misuse of economic statistics and the Congressional struggle over foreign aid.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

