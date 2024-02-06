https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/watch-russian-rocket-artillery-disrupt-ukrainian-troop-rotation-1116621179.html

Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Disrupt Ukrainian Troop Rotation

Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Disrupt Ukrainian Troop Rotation

Kiev regime forces’ plans in the Donetsk People’s Republic have once again hit a snag due to objections from the Russian side in the form of rocket artillery strike.

2024-02-06T14:09+0000

2024-02-06T14:09+0000

2024-02-06T14:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donetsk people’s republic

rocket artillery

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116618949_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6b2089da2beee0b4f108e0148763331f.jpg

One day, a group of Ukrainian officers decided that it would be a grand idea to conduct troop rotation on the front line in the Seversk sector of the Donetsk People’s Republic.Alas, their plans did not take into account one small detail: Russian troops in the area had multiple launch rocket systems and little patience for Ukrainian militants creeping around.One shelling later, a group of Ukrainian militants ended up being relieved of duty and their lives while their commanders were left to ponder their mistakes.The following video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how the episode looked from the Russian rocket artillery crew’s perspective.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian troops destroyed a group of Ukrainian infantrymen in the special military op zone Russian troops destroyed a group of Ukrainian infantrymen in the special military op zone 2024-02-06T14:09+0000 true PT0M46S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian rocket strike, russian rocket artillery, russian rocket attack video