https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/watch-russian-rocket-artillery-disrupt-ukrainian-troop-rotation-1116621179.html
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Disrupt Ukrainian Troop Rotation
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Disrupt Ukrainian Troop Rotation
Kiev regime forces’ plans in the Donetsk People’s Republic have once again hit a snag due to objections from the Russian side in the form of rocket artillery strike.
2024-02-06T14:09+0000
2024-02-06T14:09+0000
2024-02-06T14:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk people’s republic
rocket artillery
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116618949_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6b2089da2beee0b4f108e0148763331f.jpg
One day, a group of Ukrainian officers decided that it would be a grand idea to conduct troop rotation on the front line in the Seversk sector of the Donetsk People’s Republic.Alas, their plans did not take into account one small detail: Russian troops in the area had multiple launch rocket systems and little patience for Ukrainian militants creeping around.One shelling later, a group of Ukrainian militants ended up being relieved of duty and their lives while their commanders were left to ponder their mistakes.The following video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how the episode looked from the Russian rocket artillery crew’s perspective.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116618949_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0e1bc9a6da69f97ddb0c05e8a257ff80.jpg
Russian troops destroyed a group of Ukrainian infantrymen in the special military op zone
Russian troops destroyed a group of Ukrainian infantrymen in the special military op zone
2024-02-06T14:09+0000
true
PT0M46S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian rocket strike, russian rocket artillery, russian rocket attack video
russian rocket strike, russian rocket artillery, russian rocket attack video
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Disrupt Ukrainian Troop Rotation
Kiev regime forces’ plans in the Donetsk People’s Republic have once again hit a snag due to objections from the Russian side in the form of rocket artillery strike.
One day, a group of Ukrainian officers decided that it would be a grand idea to conduct troop rotation on the front line in the Seversk sector of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Alas, their plans did not take into account one small detail: Russian troops in the area had multiple launch rocket systems and little patience for Ukrainian militants creeping around.
One shelling later, a group of Ukrainian militants ended up being relieved of duty and their lives while their commanders were left to ponder their mistakes.
The following video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how the episode looked from the Russian rocket artillery crew’s perspective.