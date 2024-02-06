https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/watch-russian-su-34-combat-aircraft-make-deadly-special-delivery-to-ukrainian-forces-1116624135.html

Watch Russian Su-34 Combat Aircraft Make Deadly 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces

Watch Russian Su-34 Combat Aircraft Make Deadly 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces

Kiev regime forces in the Ukrainian conflict have once again been reminded of the fact that they could never consider themselves safe when Russian combat aircraft are in the air.

2024-02-06T18:20+0000

2024-02-06T18:20+0000

2024-02-06T18:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

military & intelligence

russia

su-34

airstrike

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116623640_0:0:1017:572_1920x0_80_0_0_aa777a7985d16d4b7ff632be452039c1.jpg

A Ukrainian command post in the Kupyansk sector of the Kharkov region was hit by a surgical airstrike executed by a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft.The airstrike was performed using the unguided FAB-500 bombs that have been fitted with a universal gliding and correction module – a kit that essentially turns “dumb” freefall bombs into gliding precision-guided munitions.This video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense online shows how the strike was performed.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Su-34 strikes Ukrainian positions Russian Su-34 strikes Ukrainian positions 2024-02-06T18:20+0000 true PT0M25S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian airstrike video, russian su 34 aircraft video