International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/watch-russian-su-34-combat-aircraft-make-deadly-special-delivery-to-ukrainian-forces-1116624135.html
Watch Russian Su-34 Combat Aircraft Make Deadly 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces
Watch Russian Su-34 Combat Aircraft Make Deadly 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces
Kiev regime forces in the Ukrainian conflict have once again been reminded of the fact that they could never consider themselves safe when Russian combat aircraft are in the air.
2024-02-06T18:20+0000
2024-02-06T18:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
russia
su-34
airstrike
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116623640_0:0:1017:572_1920x0_80_0_0_aa777a7985d16d4b7ff632be452039c1.jpg
A Ukrainian command post in the Kupyansk sector of the Kharkov region was hit by a surgical airstrike executed by a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft.The airstrike was performed using the unguided FAB-500 bombs that have been fitted with a universal gliding and correction module – a kit that essentially turns “dumb” freefall bombs into gliding precision-guided munitions.This video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense online shows how the strike was performed.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Su-34 strikes Ukrainian positions
Russian Su-34 strikes Ukrainian positions
2024-02-06T18:20+0000
true
PT0M25S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116623640_128:0:891:572_1920x0_80_0_0_25994a440b893776c5f7a2cf206e2698.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian airstrike video, russian su 34 aircraft video
russian airstrike video, russian su 34 aircraft video

Watch Russian Su-34 Combat Aircraft Make Deadly 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces

18:20 GMT 06.02.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Kiev regime forces in the Ukrainian conflict have once again been reminded of the fact that they could never consider themselves safe when Russian combat aircraft are in the air.
A Ukrainian command post in the Kupyansk sector of the Kharkov region was hit by a surgical airstrike executed by a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft.
The airstrike was performed using the unguided FAB-500 bombs that have been fitted with a universal gliding and correction module – a kit that essentially turns “dumb” freefall bombs into gliding precision-guided munitions.
This video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense online shows how the strike was performed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала