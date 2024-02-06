https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/watch-russian-su-34-combat-aircraft-make-deadly-special-delivery-to-ukrainian-forces-1116624135.html
Watch Russian Su-34 Combat Aircraft Make Deadly 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces
Kiev regime forces in the Ukrainian conflict have once again been reminded of the fact that they could never consider themselves safe when Russian combat aircraft are in the air.
A Ukrainian command post in the Kupyansk sector of the Kharkov region was hit by a surgical airstrike executed by a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft.The airstrike was performed using the unguided FAB-500 bombs that have been fitted with a universal gliding and correction module – a kit that essentially turns “dumb” freefall bombs into gliding precision-guided munitions.This video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense online shows how the strike was performed.
