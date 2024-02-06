https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/zelensky-cabinet-chaos-salvadoran-elections-california-weather-1116611468.html

Zelensky Cabinet Chaos, Salvadoran Elections, California Weather

The Democrats try a new tactic to win in 2024: attacking anyone who hasn’t already decided to vote for President Joe Biden.

2024-02-06T09:06+0000

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Michelle Witte to discuss how events on the battlefield are being reflected in rumored changes to Ukraine’s military leadership, what the US secretary of state’s visit to Saudi Arabia tells us about a shift in US Middle East policy, whether China or Russia will intervene in the Red Sea crisis that the United States is attempting to bomb its way out of.Editor of Kawsachun News, and PressTV Latin America correspondent Camila Escalante discusses this weekend’s election results in El Salvador, what Nayib Bukele’s reelection says and what other options voters had, how crime rates affected the vote, how to understand comments about Bukele planning to eliminate democracy in the country, and who in El Salvador Bukele empowers at the end of the day.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses why a Senate immigration bill is dead on arrival in the House, Joe Biden’s primary win in South Carolina and whether that should dispel worries that he is unelectable in other regions of the country, whether Biden will start punching left in order to shame progressive voters into voting for him, and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman’s racist comparisons of Middle Eastern countries to parasites.Spokesperson for Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the extreme rain levels received by California this week, what atmospheric rivers are and how they create these dangerous weather events, why it seems so difficult for American governmental agencies to adapt and prepare for these events, and how have California residents been able to rebuild amid expanding meteorological disasters in the state within recent years.The Misfits also discuss the cancer diagnosis of British King Charles III, and more developments in the Joe Biden classified documents investigation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

