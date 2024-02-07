International
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
Biden Fiddles While the World Around Him Burns
Biden Fiddles While the World Around Him Burns
In this week's episode, Sarah from DD Geopolitics joins the New Rules podcast to discuss the incomplete ineptitude of the US political class in Ukraine, the...
Biden Fiddles While the World Around Him Burns
Biden Fiddles While the World Around Him Burns
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Biden Fiddles While the World Around Him Burns

15:00 GMT 07.02.2024
New Rules
Biden Fiddles While the World Around Him Burns
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week's episode, Sarah from DD Geopolitics joins the New Rules podcast to discuss the incomplete ineptitude of the US political class in Ukraine, the Middle East, and at home.

"These are the labor pains that we have to go through in order to usher in the inevitable multipolar world. America is not a sustainable model for the world. It's not sustainable to have a single hegemonic power residing in the northern hemisphere that is completely out of touch with the rest of the world."

Sarah
Journalist, host of DD Geopolitics
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
