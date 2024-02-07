https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/biden-fiddles-while-the-world-around-him-burns-1116644307.html
Biden Fiddles While the World Around Him Burns
In this week's episode, Sarah from DD Geopolitics joins the New Rules podcast to discuss the incomplete ineptitude of the US political class in Ukraine, the...
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week's episode, Sarah from DD Geopolitics joins the New Rules podcast to discuss the incomplete ineptitude of the US political class in Ukraine, the Middle East, and at home.
"These are the labor pains that we have to go through in order to usher in the inevitable multipolar world. America is not a sustainable model for the world. It's not sustainable to have a single hegemonic power residing in the northern hemisphere that is completely out of touch with the rest of the world."
Sarah
Journalist, host of DD Geopolitics
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM