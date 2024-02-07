https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/congress-to-grill-faa-chief-over-boeing-737-max-9-fiasco-1116638283.html

Congress to Grill FAA Chief Over Boeing 737 Max 9 Fiasco

On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, including the Boeing 737 Max 9 Fiasco ahead of a congressional hearing with the FAA chief.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to pilot and communications committee chairman for Allied Pilots Dennis Tajer about Lawmakers grilling today the head of the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the agency's supervision of Boeing after a 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency as he describes Pilots as the watchers of safety in the sky.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist and editor for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo who sheds light on the Middle East tensions following US and UK military strikes in Yemen and the political landscape of El Salvador post the re-election of President Nayib Bukele.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with policy expert Armen Kurdian as they analyzed the legal challenges faced by District Attorney Fani Willis in the Georgia case against former president Donald Trump and delved into the US southern border and immigration crisis, including Senate Republicans' stance on border security measures and asylum restrictions.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

