The Final Countdown
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day.
DA Fani Willis Confronts New Accusations Potentially Impacting Trump Case
DA Fani Willis Confronts New Accusations Potentially Impacting Trump Case
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news worldwide, including the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.
The Final Countdown
DA Fani Willis Confronts New Accusations Potentially Impacting Trump Case
Angie Wong
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news worldwide, including the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.
The show starts with attorney Steve Gill to share his perspective of Fulton County DA Fani Willis and the judge of the Georgia RICO case against Trump.
Then, Rachel Blevins, Host of the Backstory, joins the show to discuss the GOP-led House voting on the potential impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
The second hour begins with Jamie Finch, the Former Director of the National Transportation Safety Board, on the latest out of the 737 Max 9 blunder, including new problems detected in the planes.
The show closes with conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter, who weighs in on the wildfires in Chile.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
