Federal Court Denies Trump Immunity in Jan. 6 Case

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including US federal court's ruling on former US President Donald Trump's immunity in the January 6th case.

2024-02-07T04:19+0000

2024-02-07T04:19+0000

2024-02-07T09:19+0000

In the initial segment, Rachel discussed the Nevada primaries and caucuses with political commentator Melik Abdul, highlighting the unique political dynamics revealed by these events.Following this, Rachel engaged in a conversation with Dr. Hasan Unal, a professor of political science and international relations at Bashkent University, focusing on the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, particularly in the aftermath of the U.S. strikes in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.Transitioning to the final hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda provided insights to Rachel regarding the Russian military's advancing presence in Avdeevka amidst political tensions between Volodymyr Zelensky and Valery Zaluzhny in Kiev.Concluding the program, lawyer Steve Gill analyzed the US Federal Court of Appeals' decision to deny Donald Trump immunity in the January 6th criminal trial.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

