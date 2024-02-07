https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/finland-avoids-discussing-issues-on-border-with-russia--russian-foreign-ministry-1116635176.html
Finland Avoids Discussing Issues on Border With Russia – Russian Foreign Ministry
Finland is unwilling to discuss with Russia alleged threats to the country's security from the Russian side of the border between the two countries and is avoiding direct dialogue between border services, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
In December 2023, Finland completely closed its border with Russia, citing an influx of undocumented migrants from the Middle East and North Africa seeking to cross into the European Union via Russian territory. The Finnish position is politicized and "nothing more than the erection of new dividing lines on the European continent," she added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland is unwilling to discuss with Russia alleged threats to the country's security from the Russian side of the border between the two countries and is avoiding direct dialogue between border services, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
In December 2023, Finland completely closed its border with Russia, citing an influx of undocumented migrants from the Middle East and North Africa seeking to cross into the European Union via Russian territory.
"Helsinki is stubbornly refusing to discuss with us the alleged threats to Finnish security emanating from the Russian side of the border … The key to overcoming the current unhealthy situation on the border is direct and constructive dialogue between the border services of the two countries, which the Finnish authorities are avoiding," Zakharova said.
The Finnish position is politicized and "nothing more than the erection of new dividing lines on the European continent," she added.
"The responsibility for the decisions to keep the Russian-Finnish border closed in violation of the international commitments undertaken by Finland, including within the framework of the OSCE [the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe], to facilitate mutual travel and contacts between citizens, lies entirely with the Finnish authorities," the diplomat said.