Finland Avoids Discussing Issues on Border With Russia – Russian Foreign Ministry

Finland is unwilling to discuss with Russia alleged threats to the country's security from the Russian side of the border between the two countries and is avoiding direct dialogue between border services, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

In December 2023, Finland completely closed its border with Russia, citing an influx of undocumented migrants from the Middle East and North Africa seeking to cross into the European Union via Russian territory. The Finnish position is politicized and "nothing more than the erection of new dividing lines on the European continent," she added.

