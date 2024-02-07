https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/french-farmers-join-eu-protests-disaster-capitalists-descend-on-ukraine-1116631272.html
French Farmers Join EU Protests; Disaster Capitalists Descend on Ukraine
French Farmers Join EU Protests; Disaster Capitalists Descend on Ukraine
French farmers are giving President Macron a headache as they take to the streets, and Western financial vultures plan to pick the bones of Ukraine.
2024-02-07T04:15+0000
2024-02-07T04:15+0000
2024-02-07T08:55+0000
the critical hour
radio
ukraine
nato
european union (eu)
farmers
yemen
germany
france
haiti
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116630982_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2430064df2d538180db29f3493209ad0.png
French Farmers Join EU Protests; Disaster Capitalists Descend on Ukraine
French farmers are giving President Macron a headache as they take to the streets, and Western financial vultures plan to pick the bones of Ukraine.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Western weapons manufacturers preparing to get rich from the Taiwan conflict, and Congress faces pressure for weapons oversight.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the cases against Donald Trump.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss West Asia as a US General who has worked as an adviser to the UAE and Tony Blinken heads to Qatar.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, discusses the US ruling elite’s moves to cut social security and Medicare.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss the Red Sea and Sudan conflicts.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss Western financial leaders planning to steal the money and resources from Ukraine.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti’s condition, creating the dynamics for revolution.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the collapse of the EU economy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
yemen
germany
france
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116630982_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cc1d7c659e9e07f035f62d33c4ad08b5.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, taiwan military, blinken visit to middle east, can trump be a president, economic crisis in europe
the critical hour, taiwan military, blinken visit to middle east, can trump be a president, economic crisis in europe
French Farmers Join EU Protests; Disaster Capitalists Descend on Ukraine
04:15 GMT 07.02.2024 (Updated: 08:55 GMT 07.02.2024)
French farmers are giving President Macron a headache as they take to the streets, and Western financial vultures plan to pick the bones of Ukraine.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Western weapons manufacturers preparing to get rich from the Taiwan conflict, and Congress faces pressure for weapons oversight.
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the cases against Donald Trump.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss West Asia as a US General who has worked as an adviser to the UAE and Tony Blinken heads to Qatar.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, discusses the US ruling elite’s moves to cut social security and Medicare.
Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss the Red Sea and Sudan conflicts.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss Western financial leaders planning to steal the money and resources from Ukraine.
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti’s condition, creating the dynamics for revolution.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the collapse of the EU economy.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM