International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/kataib-hezbollah-confirms-baghdad-car-explosion-killed-one-of-its-leaders-1116652272.html
Kataib Hezbollah Confirms Baghdad Car Explosion Killed One of Its Leaders
Kataib Hezbollah Confirms Baghdad Car Explosion Killed One of Its Leaders
Iraq’s major militant group Kataib Hezbollah confirmed that a car explosion in Baghdad killed one if its leaders on Wednesday.
2024-02-07T21:15+0000
2024-02-07T21:16+0000
world
iraq
kata'ib hezbollah
baghdad
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116652115_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c46bfa865dfb4a417f1c942ed8392ea1.jpg
"We announce that one of the leaders of Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Baqir al-Saadi, also known as Abu Baqir Diyala, was martyred as a result of a car attack in eastern Baghdad," the group wrote in its Telegram channel.Earlier in the day, a security source told Sputnik that a car was blown up by a drone, according to preliminary data, and the attack killed three people.
iraq
baghdad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116652115_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db4c4bfe4b16a915e54befa2aae8bfa3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kataib hezbollah, baghdad, us strike, us-iraq war, us strikes, drone strike, drone warfare, us intervention, us occupation
kataib hezbollah, baghdad, us strike, us-iraq war, us strikes, drone strike, drone warfare, us intervention, us occupation

Kataib Hezbollah Confirms Baghdad Car Explosion Killed One of Its Leaders

21:15 GMT 07.02.2024 (Updated: 21:16 GMT 07.02.2024)
© MURTAJA LATEEFPeople watch as a vehicle that was hit by a drone strike, reportedly killing three people including two leaders of the Kataib Hezbollah militant group, is carried away in Baghdad on February 7, 2024
People watch as a vehicle that was hit by a drone strike, reportedly killing three people including two leaders of the Kataib Hezbollah militant group, is carried away in Baghdad on February 7, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
© MURTAJA LATEEF
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - Iraq’s major militant group Kataib Hezbollah confirmed that a car explosion in Baghdad killed one if its leaders on Wednesday.
"We announce that one of the leaders of Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Baqir al-Saadi, also known as Abu Baqir Diyala, was martyred as a result of a car attack in eastern Baghdad," the group wrote in its Telegram channel.
Earlier in the day, a security source told Sputnik that a car was blown up by a drone, according to preliminary data, and the attack killed three people.
“According to preliminary data, a civilian car was blown up by a drone in the east of Baghdad, killing three and wounding two people,” the source said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала