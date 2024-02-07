https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/kataib-hezbollah-confirms-baghdad-car-explosion-killed-one-of-its-leaders-1116652272.html

Kataib Hezbollah Confirms Baghdad Car Explosion Killed One of Its Leaders

Iraq’s major militant group Kataib Hezbollah confirmed that a car explosion in Baghdad killed one if its leaders on Wednesday.

"We announce that one of the leaders of Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Baqir al-Saadi, also known as Abu Baqir Diyala, was martyred as a result of a car attack in eastern Baghdad," the group wrote in its Telegram channel.Earlier in the day, a security source told Sputnik that a car was blown up by a drone, according to preliminary data, and the attack killed three people.

