NATO Not Interfering in Issue of Possible Replacement of Zaluzhny in Ukraine -Stoltenberg

NATO is not interfering in the issue of possible replacement of Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, adding that NATO's support for Kiev will continue.
"This is a Ukrainian decision. It is not for NATO to have any opinion about that. But I welcome the very clear statement from [Ukrainian] Foreign Minister [Dmytro] Kuleba that any changes will not affect Ukraine's relationship with partners and with NATO so we will continue to support. That's what matters and we will continue to do so," Stoltenberg told a press conference. NATO has agreed $10 billion deals in ammunition since July 2023, Stoltenberg also said. Western countries, including member states of the European Union, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
valery zaluzhny dismissed, zelensky zaluzhny rift, ukraine zelensky zaluzhny
18:44 GMT 07.02.2024 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 07.02.2024)
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is not interfering in the issue of possible replacement of Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, adding that NATO’s support for Kiev will continue.
"This is a Ukrainian decision. It is not for NATO to have any opinion about that. But I welcome the very clear statement from [Ukrainian] Foreign Minister [Dmytro] Kuleba that any changes will not affect Ukraine’s relationship with partners and with NATO so we will continue to support. That’s what matters and we will continue to do so," Stoltenberg told a press conference.
NATO has agreed $10 billion deals in ammunition since July 2023, Stoltenberg also said.
"Since last July, NATO agreed industry deals worth some $10 billion for ammunition, including $5,5 billion for 1,000 more Patriot air defense missiles just last month," Stoltenberg said.
Western countries, including member states of the European Union, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
