Normalizing Saudi-Israel Ties Requires Palestinian State Recognition
Normalizing Saudi-Israel Ties Requires Palestinian State Recognition
Saudi Arabia will restore diplomatic relations with Israel only if a Palestinian state is recognized within its 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and the conflict in the Gaza Strip is ended, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would depend on ending the war in the Gaza Strip and a clear path to establishing a Palestinian state. Earlier, he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. It is necessary that the "Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights," the ministry said, adding that it called on the permanent members of the UN Security Council to recognize the Palestinian State.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia will restore diplomatic relations with Israel only if a Palestinian state is recognized within its 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and the conflict in the Gaza Strip is ended, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would depend on ending the war in the Gaza Strip and a clear path to establishing a Palestinian state. Earlier, he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.
"The Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the U.S. administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip," the ministry said in a statement.
It is necessary that the "Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights," the ministry said, adding that it called on the permanent members of the UN Security Council to recognize the Palestinian State.
