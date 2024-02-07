https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/normalizing-saudi-israel-ties-requires-palestinian-state-recognition-1116634179.html

Normalizing Saudi-Israel Ties Requires Palestinian State Recognition

Normalizing Saudi-Israel Ties Requires Palestinian State Recognition

Saudi Arabia will restore diplomatic relations with Israel only if a Palestinian state is recognized within its 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and the conflict in the Gaza Strip is ended, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

2024-02-07T02:03+0000

2024-02-07T02:03+0000

2024-02-07T02:03+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

genocide

israel-gaza conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel

us

antony blinken

gaza strip

palestinian statehood

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116634274_0:204:3072:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_3f5f761f570a4873e561a398d02afe7c.jpg

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would depend on ending the war in the Gaza Strip and a clear path to establishing a Palestinian state. Earlier, he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. It is necessary that the "Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights," the ministry said, adding that it called on the permanent members of the UN Security Council to recognize the Palestinian State.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/putin-notes-importance-of-establishing-palestine-within-1967-borders-1115258006.html

israel

gaza strip

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestinian state, saudi arabia-israel relations, israel-saudi arabia relations, saudi-israel ties, saudi-israel relations, israel-saudi relations, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths