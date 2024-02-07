https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/oh-the-irony-watch-russian-tank-wipe-out-ukrainian-anti-tank-missile-crew-1116628896.html

Oh, the Irony! Watch Russian Tank Wipe Out Ukrainian Anti-Tank Missile Crew

A team of Ukrainian militants armed with an anti-tank missile system was lying in wait in a ruined house when, unbeknownst to them, their position was compromised by Russian reconnaissance forces.

A team of Ukrainian militants armed with an anti-tank missile system was lying in wait in a ruined house when, unbeknownst to them, their position was compromised by Russian reconnaissance forces.Ironically, the task of eliminating these miscreants fell upon a T-72B3 main battle tank and its crew who immediately proceeded to do their duty.This video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these Ukrainian tank hunters suddenly became the hunted.

