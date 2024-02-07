International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Oh, the Irony! Watch Russian Tank Wipe Out Ukrainian Anti-Tank Missile Crew
Oh, the Irony! Watch Russian Tank Wipe Out Ukrainian Anti-Tank Missile Crew
A team of Ukrainian militants armed with an anti-tank missile system was lying in wait in a ruined house when, unbeknownst to them, their position was compromised by Russian reconnaissance forces.
A team of Ukrainian militants armed with an anti-tank missile system was lying in wait in a ruined house when, unbeknownst to them, their position was compromised by Russian reconnaissance forces.Ironically, the task of eliminating these miscreants fell upon a T-72B3 main battle tank and its crew who immediately proceeded to do their duty.This video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these Ukrainian tank hunters suddenly became the hunted.
A Russian T-72B3 tank crew took out a Ukrainian anti-tank missile system crew
A Russian T-72B3 tank crew took out a Ukrainian anti-tank missile system crew
Oh, the Irony! Watch Russian Tank Wipe Out Ukrainian Anti-Tank Missile Crew

05:17 GMT 07.02.2024
In a somewhat surprising turn of events, a group of Ukrainian soldiers has been eliminated by the very thing it was supposed to destroy.
A team of Ukrainian militants armed with an anti-tank missile system was lying in wait in a ruined house when, unbeknownst to them, their position was compromised by Russian reconnaissance forces.
Ironically, the task of eliminating these miscreants fell upon a T-72B3 main battle tank and its crew who immediately proceeded to do their duty.
This video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these Ukrainian tank hunters suddenly became the hunted.
