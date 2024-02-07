https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/oh-the-irony-watch-russian-tank-wipe-out-ukrainian-anti-tank-missile-crew-1116628896.html
Oh, the Irony! Watch Russian Tank Wipe Out Ukrainian Anti-Tank Missile Crew
Oh, the Irony! Watch Russian Tank Wipe Out Ukrainian Anti-Tank Missile Crew
A team of Ukrainian militants armed with an anti-tank missile system was lying in wait in a ruined house when, unbeknownst to them, their position was compromised by Russian reconnaissance forces.
2024-02-07T05:17+0000
2024-02-07T05:17+0000
2024-02-07T05:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
t-72
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116635906_3:0:844:473_1920x0_80_0_0_1f440497a664e8f6a7510a1602dc4ab0.jpg
A team of Ukrainian militants armed with an anti-tank missile system was lying in wait in a ruined house when, unbeknownst to them, their position was compromised by Russian reconnaissance forces.Ironically, the task of eliminating these miscreants fell upon a T-72B3 main battle tank and its crew who immediately proceeded to do their duty.This video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these Ukrainian tank hunters suddenly became the hunted.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116635906_108:0:739:473_1920x0_80_0_0_39aa51dda1b576b6436ddb4e97000138.jpg
A Russian T-72B3 tank crew took out a Ukrainian anti-tank missile system crew
A Russian T-72B3 tank crew took out a Ukrainian anti-tank missile system crew
2024-02-07T05:17+0000
true
PT0M28S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian tanks, russia's special military operation, t-72b3 tank, anti-tank missile crew
russian tanks, russia's special military operation, t-72b3 tank, anti-tank missile crew
Oh, the Irony! Watch Russian Tank Wipe Out Ukrainian Anti-Tank Missile Crew
In a somewhat surprising turn of events, a group of Ukrainian soldiers has been eliminated by the very thing it was supposed to destroy.
A team of Ukrainian militants armed with an anti-tank missile system was lying in wait in a ruined house when, unbeknownst to them, their position was compromised by Russian reconnaissance forces.
Ironically, the task of eliminating these miscreants fell upon a T-72B3 main battle tank and its crew who immediately proceeded to do their duty.
This video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these Ukrainian tank hunters suddenly became the hunted.