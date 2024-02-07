https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/trump-denied-immunity-government-censorship-us-political-prisoners-1116632190.html
Trump Denied Immunity, Government Censorship, US Political Prisoners
Fires in Chile destroy entire villages, and Taylor Swift targets a jet tracking account.
Trump Denied Immunity, Government Censorship, US Political Prisoners
04:11 GMT 07.02.2024 (Updated: 09:01 GMT 07.02.2024)
Fires in Chile destroy entire villages, and Taylor Swift targets a jet tracking account.
Economist, radio show host and author Jack Rasmus joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Senate immigration bill that House Republicans have declared dead on arrival, who will face the worst political fallout if Washington fails again to come up with some kind of immigration reform, the GOP push to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and why the public isn’t buying the White House’s insistence that the economy is booming.
Labor, community and anti-war activist Gloria La Riva discusses the case of American political prisoner Leonard Peltier, why he has been kept in prison for 49 years, the ways in which Native reservations are kept intentionally underdeveloped while mining corporations extract resources from Native land, as well as the roots of the Native American liberation movement in the late 1960s and the state of it today.
Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses who wins and who loses if Congress can pass a border and supplemental security bill, how the likely demise of this immigration will hurt the hope of more US aid to Ukraine, why American policy in the Middle East has failed to avoid war, what might come next in the Israel-Hamas conflict, how to understand government pressure on both corporations and media outlets in the name of “countering disinformation,” and news from Turkiye regarding a terror attack on a courthouse in Istanbul.
Author, writer, and social justice/environmental organizer Tina Landis discusses the flooding disaster in California is facing currently, Chevron and Exxon announcing record production of oil and gas products and near record profits, and an assessment of President Joe Biden’s pitch to voters about his record on climate.
The Misfits also discuss the death of Toby Keith and Tucker Carlson’s announcement that he is indeed in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
