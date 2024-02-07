https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-base-at-oil-field-in-eastern-syria-shelled---source-1116653126.html

US Base at Oil Field in Eastern Syria Shelled - Source

The base of the United States at the Al-Omar oil field in the Syrian eastern governorate of Deir ez-Zor was shelled, with sounds of explosions having been heard coming from there, a local source told Sputnik.

"The American base at the Al-Omar oil field has been shelled with four rockets," the source said, adding that explosions at the base have been heard after the shelling. US helicopters have been scrambled after the shelling, the source said.

