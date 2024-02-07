International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-base-at-oil-field-in-eastern-syria-shelled---source-1116653126.html
US Base at Oil Field in Eastern Syria Shelled - Source
US Base at Oil Field in Eastern Syria Shelled - Source
The base of the United States at the Al-Omar oil field in the Syrian eastern governorate of Deir ez-Zor was shelled, with sounds of explosions having been heard coming from there, a local source told Sputnik.
2024-02-07T22:14+0000
2024-02-07T22:14+0000
military
syria
deir ez-zor
us bases
us military bases
us forces
occupation
us invasion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116652969_0:167:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd99431e3674be4afc622783f756f69.jpg
"The American base at the Al-Omar oil field has been shelled with four rockets," the source said, adding that explosions at the base have been heard after the shelling. US helicopters have been scrambled after the shelling, the source said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/un-obligated-to-hold-us-accountable-for-stealing-syrias-oil--syrian-foreign-ministry-1113695241.html
syria
deir ez-zor
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116652969_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4e01cb75d9a9f4fbb4dac6140bdd527.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
stealing oil, us invasion, invasion in syria, syria’s oil, us plundered syria, us pillaged syria, us stole syrian oil, american bombing of syria, us bombing of syria, american invasion in syria
stealing oil, us invasion, invasion in syria, syria’s oil, us plundered syria, us pillaged syria, us stole syrian oil, american bombing of syria, us bombing of syria, american invasion in syria

US Base at Oil Field in Eastern Syria Shelled - Source

22:14 GMT 07.02.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaIn this April 4, 2018, file photo, a U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria
In this April 4, 2018, file photo, a U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The base of the United States at the Al-Omar oil field in the Syrian eastern governorate of Deir ez-Zor was shelled, with sounds of explosions having been heard coming from there, a local source told Sputnik.
"The American base at the Al-Omar oil field has been shelled with four rockets," the source said, adding that explosions at the base have been heard after the shelling.
US helicopters have been scrambled after the shelling, the source said.
A US soldier patrols near an oil field in al-Qahtaniyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, close to the border with Turkiye, on June 14, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
World
UN Obligated to Hold US Accountable for Stealing Syria’s Oil – Syrian Foreign Ministry
26 September 2023, 17:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала