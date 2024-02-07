https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/world-defense-show-2024-highlights-1116623894.html
World Defense Show 2024 Highlights
World Defense Show 2024 Highlights
The arms show provides a unique platform for global defense industry representatives to network, collaborate, share knowledge and discover new ideas and know-how across all sectors. This year, it is hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 4-8, 2024.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116644777_0:212:2887:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_0a9e2d52ba5362e0b63fa126c519d077.jpg
The second World Defense Show is currently taking place in Saudi Arabia. Over five days, the spectacular event offers a unique opportunity for global defense industry actors to showcase their most advanced and exciting designs. It is also coined a fun experience for everyday people to learn more about state-of-art equipment.Check out Sputnik's gallery to catch this year's show's best moments brought to you by sky aces from all over the world.
The second World Defense Show is currently taking place in Saudi Arabia. Over five days, the spectacular event offers a unique opportunity for global defense industry actors to showcase their most advanced and exciting designs.
It is also coined a fun experience for everyday people to learn more about state-of-art equipment.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to catch this year's show's best moments brought to you by sky aces from all over the world. © Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank
An updated IL-76MD-90A military transport aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Visitors explore weapon samples.
F-5 supersonic fighter jets, Turkish Stars aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force.
VKPO 3.0 uniform produced by Kalashnikov Concern at the World Defense Show-2024.
Chengdu J-10 multirole combat aircraft from the August 1st Aerobatics Team, People's Liberation Army Air Force (China).
A Russian 9K333 Verba infrared homing surface-to-air missile (SAM) man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) at the World Defense Show 2024.
Panavia Tornado, Eurofighter Typhoon, and McDonnell Douglas F-15С tactical fighter jets, Royal Saudi Air Force.
Rostec Corporation's stand at the World Defense Show 2024.
F-5 supersonic fighter jets, Turkish Stars aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force.
Kalashnikov Concern's stand at the World Defense Show-2024.
Chengdu J-10 multirole combat aircraft from the August 1st Aerobatics Team, People's Liberation Army Air Force (China).
Visitors look at a bulletproof vest on display at the World Defense Show 2024.
Hawker Siddeley Hawk advanced trainer aircraft, Royal Saudi Air Force.
A visitor using an Oculus Quest VR headset at the World Defense Show 2024.
Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II subsonic attack aircraft, United States Air Force.
A Russian Serp-VS6 anti-drone system at the World Defense Show 2024.
Chengdu J-10 multirole combat aircraft from the August 1st Aerobatics Team, People's Liberation Army Air Force (China).
Visitors look at military chevrons on display at the World Defense Show 2024.
A prototype of the BAE Systems Tempest, a proposed 6th gen. fighter aircraft under development from the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force.
