World Defense Show 2024 Highlights
World Defense Show 2024 Highlights
The arms show provides a unique platform for global defense industry representatives to network, collaborate, share knowledge and discover new ideas and know-how across all sectors. This year, it is hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 4-8, 2024.
The second World Defense Show is currently taking place in Saudi Arabia. Over five days, the spectacular event offers a unique opportunity for global defense industry actors to showcase their most advanced and exciting designs. It is also coined a fun experience for everyday people to learn more about state-of-art equipment.Check out Sputnik's gallery to catch this year's show's best moments brought to you by sky aces from all over the world.
saudi arabia
turkiye
china
World Defense Show 2024 Highlights

15:53 GMT 07.02.2024
The arms show provides a unique platform for global defense industry representatives to network, collaborate, share knowledge and discover new ideas and know-how across all sectors. This year, it is hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 4-8, 2024.
The second World Defense Show is currently taking place in Saudi Arabia. Over five days, the spectacular event offers a unique opportunity for global defense industry actors to showcase their most advanced and exciting designs.
It is also coined a fun experience for everyday people to learn more about state-of-art equipment.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to catch this year's show's best moments brought to you by sky aces from all over the world.
© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

An updated IL-76MD-90A military transport aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces.

1/19
An updated IL-76MD-90A military transport aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Visitors explore weapon samples.

Visitors explore weapon samples.

2/19
Visitors explore weapon samples.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

F-5 supersonic fighter jets, Turkish Stars aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force.

3/19
F-5 supersonic fighter jets, Turkish Stars aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

VKPO 3.0 uniform produced by Kalashnikov Concern at the World Defense Show-2024.

4/19
VKPO 3.0 uniform produced by Kalashnikov Concern at the World Defense Show-2024.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

Chengdu J-10 multirole combat aircraft from the August 1st Aerobatics Team, People's Liberation Army Air Force (China).

5/19
Chengdu J-10 multirole combat aircraft from the August 1st Aerobatics Team, People's Liberation Army Air Force (China).

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

A Russian 9K333 Verba infrared homing surface-to-air missile (SAM) man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) at the World Defense Show 2024.

6/19
A Russian 9K333 Verba infrared homing surface-to-air missile (SAM) man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) at the World Defense Show 2024.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

Panavia Tornado, Eurofighter Typhoon, and McDonnell Douglas F-15С tactical fighter jets, Royal Saudi Air Force.

7/19
Panavia Tornado, Eurofighter Typhoon, and McDonnell Douglas F-15С tactical fighter jets, Royal Saudi Air Force.

Rostec Corporation's stand at the World Defense Show 2024.

Rostec Corporation's stand at the World Defense Show 2024.

8/19
Rostec Corporation's stand at the World Defense Show 2024.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

F-5 supersonic fighter jets, Turkish Stars aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force.

9/19
F-5 supersonic fighter jets, Turkish Stars aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force.

Kalashnikov Concern's stand at the World Defense Show-2024.

Kalashnikov Concern's stand at the World Defense Show-2024.

10/19
Kalashnikov Concern's stand at the World Defense Show-2024.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

Chengdu J-10 multirole combat aircraft from the August 1st Aerobatics Team, People's Liberation Army Air Force (China).

11/19
Chengdu J-10 multirole combat aircraft from the August 1st Aerobatics Team, People's Liberation Army Air Force (China).

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

Visitors look at a bulletproof vest on display at the World Defense Show 2024.

12/19
Visitors look at a bulletproof vest on display at the World Defense Show 2024.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

Hawker Siddeley Hawk advanced trainer aircraft, Royal Saudi Air Force.

13/19
Hawker Siddeley Hawk advanced trainer aircraft, Royal Saudi Air Force.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

A visitor using an Oculus Quest VR headset at the World Defense Show 2024.

14/19
A visitor using an Oculus Quest VR headset at the World Defense Show 2024.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II subsonic attack aircraft, United States Air Force.

15/19
Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II subsonic attack aircraft, United States Air Force.

A Russian Serp-VS6 anti-drone system at the World Defense Show 2024.

A Russian Serp-VS6 anti-drone system at the World Defense Show 2024.

16/19
A Russian Serp-VS6 anti-drone system at the World Defense Show 2024.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

Chengdu J-10 multirole combat aircraft from the August 1st Aerobatics Team, People's Liberation Army Air Force (China).

17/19
Chengdu J-10 multirole combat aircraft from the August 1st Aerobatics Team, People's Liberation Army Air Force (China).

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

Visitors look at military chevrons on display at the World Defense Show 2024.

18/19
Visitors look at military chevrons on display at the World Defense Show 2024.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

A prototype of the BAE Systems Tempest, a proposed 6th gen. fighter aircraft under development from the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force.

19/19
A prototype of the BAE Systems Tempest, a proposed 6th gen. fighter aircraft under development from the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force.

