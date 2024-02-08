https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/biden-suffered-memory-issues-about-career-during-classified-docs-probe-1116676744.html

Biden Suffered Memory Issues About Career During Classified Docs Probe

US President Joe Biden suffered from lapses in memory during the course of an investigation into his mishandling of classified documents, US Special Counsel Robert Hur said on Thursday in his final report on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

“In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended,” the report said. Biden also forgot when his term as vice president began, the report said. Moreover, Biden could not remember “within several years” when his son Beau died, the report said. Biden likely would have presented himself as a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory if the matter were brought to a jury trial, the report said. Biden said in a statement on the report that he cooperated with the probe, which he characterized as exhaustive.

