https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/biden-suffered-memory-issues-about-career-during-classified-docs-probe-1116676744.html
Biden Suffered Memory Issues About Career During Classified Docs Probe
Biden Suffered Memory Issues About Career During Classified Docs Probe
US President Joe Biden suffered from lapses in memory during the course of an investigation into his mishandling of classified documents, US Special Counsel Robert Hur said on Thursday in his final report on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.
2024-02-08T22:32+0000
2024-02-08T22:32+0000
2024-02-08T22:32+0000
americas
joe biden
impeachment
probe
dementia
impeachment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116610763_0:218:2974:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_9da7cb5620affb338d76bb372eec78ac.jpg
“In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended,” the report said. Biden also forgot when his term as vice president began, the report said. Moreover, Biden could not remember “within several years” when his son Beau died, the report said. Biden likely would have presented himself as a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory if the matter were brought to a jury trial, the report said. Biden said in a statement on the report that he cooperated with the probe, which he characterized as exhaustive.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116610763_60:0:2733:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_4ce681692765787b53983156b6539a3c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
memeory loss, biden, too old, dementia
memeory loss, biden, too old, dementia
Biden Suffered Memory Issues About Career During Classified Docs Probe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden suffered from lapses in memory during the course of an investigation into his mishandling of classified documents, US Special Counsel Robert Hur said on Thursday in his final report on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.
“In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended,” the report said.
Biden also forgot when his term as vice president began, the report said.
Moreover, Biden could not remember “within several years” when his son Beau died, the report said.
Biden likely would have presented himself as a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory if the matter were brought to a jury trial, the report said.
Biden said in a statement on the report that he cooperated with the probe, which he characterized as exhaustive.