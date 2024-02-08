https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/fmr-ceo-of-uks-second-largest-bank-in-hot-water-as-court-docs-reveal-lies-about-epstein-ties-1116667155.html

Ex-CEO of UK’s Second-Largest Bank in Hot Water as Court Docs Reveal Lies About Epstein Ties

Ex-CEO of UK’s Second-Largest Bank in Hot Water as Court Docs Reveal Lies About Epstein Ties

Disgraced late financier, suspected intelligence asset and convicted pedophile and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein returned to the media spotlight last month after a New York court unsealed documents containing the names of some of the powerful politicians, businessmen, and show business stars he cavorted with in the abuse of minors.

2024-02-08T14:30+0000

2024-02-08T14:30+0000

2024-02-08T14:41+0000

world

jeffrey epstein

jes staley

united kingdom (uk)

bloomberg

jpmorgan chase

treasury

florida

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102464/21/1024642151_0:232:5007:3048_1920x0_80_0_0_70239a00ba9f904147cc23637dd75e6a.jpg

Jes Staley, the US-born banker and former CEO of British banking giant Barclays, is facing fresh scrutiny after court documents revealed him to have secretly maintained contacts with Jeffrey Epstein for years after becoming the bank’s boss, and lying about it.According to the legal documents, which were seen by Bloomberg, Staley and Epstein used an intermediary to communicate long after the former became Barclays CEO in October 2015, contradicting testimony by Staley, and that of a British probe, that the contacts had stopped.Staley resigned in disgrace from Barclays in November 2021 after being found to have “recklessly” mislead regulators about his relationship with Epstein, a year after the bank’s board steadfastly defended him and assured that he had been “sufficiently transparent” in his commitment to stop communicating with the New York financier, who was found dead in a jail cell in August 2019, a month after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.Publicly, Staley claimed that he broke off ties and “thought it was not appropriate to deal at all with Epstein” in his role as Barclays’ chief, citing Epstein’s “very, very terrible past.”But the legal documents, released as part of a lawsuit against US banking giant JPMorgan Chase, revealed that Staley and Epstein used an intermediary “for messages between” them for “several years” after Staley was hired on at Barclays. The intermediary, whose identity has been withheld, reportedly verbally communicated messages from Epstein sent by email in 2016 and 2017 to Staley.Court papers further revealed that Staley and Epstein had begun to be more careful about their communications in July 2015, in the months leading up to Staley’s Barclays appointment, with Epstein writing in one exchange asking his interlocutor that it would be “better if you not email me. phone only [sic],” followed up by blank emails by Staley with the lines “call my cell” and “call me.”A 2015 Daily Mail investigation discovered that Epstein had acted as a lobbyist for Staley, a client of his, “in financial circles” going back to mid-2012, while Barclays was searching for a new CEO. Additional reporting revealed that Epstein had reportedly threatened to blackmail members of Britain’s parliament to pick Staley as the bank’s top officer. Separately, in legal papers leaked in May of 2023, it was revealed that Staley and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon had discussed business with Epstein, despite Dimon’s sworn testimony that he had never been a client of the disgraced financier.Staley has maintained that his contacts with Epstein were strictly business-related. However, media reports and court documents have subsequently uncovered that he was one of the high-profile guests of Epstein’s infamous private island, Little Saint James, where underage girls are believed to have been sexually abused.Epstein’s spider’s web of contacts, which continued to grow notwithstanding his 2008 criminal charge in a Florida court for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute, has been suspected in some circles has having been as a ‘honeypot’ intelligence operation designed to provide him with blackmail, possibly for use by a foreign government, on highly influential figures in global finance, politics, media and entertainment.Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s closest associate and daughter of the late British media proprietor and suspected intelligence asset Robert Maxwell, was found guilty of child sex trafficking and conspiring to abuse minors in 2021, and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022, and is now serving out her sentence at a low-security federal prison in Florida.Last month, Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, told Tucker Carlson in a bombshell interview that he did not believe Jeffrey committed suicide in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial, suggesting there were numerous signs that he was murdered by the government.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/epstein-clintons--cash-why-zelenska-foundation-is-vehicle-to-divert-aid-to-corrupt-ends-1116016558.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/jeffrey-epsteins-brother-believes-his-relative-killed-by-federal-govt-in-prison-1115985356.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what ties are there between jeffrey epstein and jes staley, was epstein's child trafficking operation an intelligence trap, jeffrey epstein, jes staley