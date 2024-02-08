https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/netanyahus-promises-unwavering-victory-in-gaza-after-ceasefire-rejection-1116655089.html

Netanyahu's Promises Unwavering Victory in Gaza after Ceasefire Rejection

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covered various global issues, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of the Hamas ceasefire offer.

In the opening hour, Rachel engaged in a discussion with political commentator Misty Winston regarding Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the ensuing contradictory response from mainstream media outlets.Following that, Rachel interviewed Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko, delving into Sweden's Nord Stream pipeline investigation, which yielded no substantive outcomes.Transitioning to the last hour, Rachel conversed with journalist Daniel Lazare about the recent House of Representatives debacle, where the GOP's attempt to impeach US President Joe Biden's Director of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, failedLastly, Rachel interviewed journalist from The Cradle Esteban Carrillo to analyze Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's rejection of the Hamas ceasefire proposal and his assertion of achieving "total victory" in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

