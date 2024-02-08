https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/nikki-haley-fails-in-primary-despite-running-unopposed-1116649788.html
Nikki Haley Fails in Primary Despite Running Unopposed
Nikki Haley Fails in Primary Despite Running Unopposed
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world.
Nikki Haley Fails in Primary Despite Running Unopposed
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world.
The show starts with President of the Institute for Liberty, Andrew Langer, who shares his perspective on the Nevada primaries, and presidential candidate Nikki Haley's loss.Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis joins the show to discuss Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Putin.The second hour begins with Ajay Pallegar, a criminal and civil attorney, sharing his legal expertise on the ruling that strips Trump of presidential immunity.The show closes with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic who weighs in on the possibility of a ceasefire deal in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Nikki Haley Fails in Primary Despite Running Unopposed
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the world.
The show starts with President of the Institute for Liberty, Andrew Langer, who shares his perspective on the Nevada primaries, and presidential candidate Nikki Haley's loss.
Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis joins the show to discuss Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Putin.
The second hour begins with Ajay Pallegar, a criminal and civil attorney, sharing his legal expertise on the ruling that strips Trump of presidential immunity.
The show closes with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic who weighs in on the possibility of a ceasefire deal in Gaza.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM