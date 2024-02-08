https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/russia-ukraine-conduct-100-for-100-prisoner-swap-with-uae-mediation-1116672956.html
Russia, Ukraine Conduct 100-for-100 Prisoner Swap With UAE Mediation
Russia has returned 100 prisoners of war from the territory under Kiev's control, following negotiations, while Kiev also received 100 prisoners in exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
“On February 8, 2024, in the result of a negotiating process, 100 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory under Kiev’s control, where they faced mortal danger. In exchange, 100 military prisoners of the Ukrainian armed forces were returned [to Kiev],” the ministry said in a statement. The United Arab Emirates has played a mediation role in the exchange, the ministry said.
“On February 8, 2024, in the result of a negotiating process, 100 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory under Kiev’s control, where they faced mortal danger. In exchange, 100 military prisoners of the Ukrainian armed forces were returned [to Kiev],” the ministry said in a statement.
The United Arab Emirates has played a mediation role in the exchange, the ministry said.