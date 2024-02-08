International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/russia-ukraine-conduct-100-for-100-prisoner-swap-with-uae-mediation-1116672956.html
Russia, Ukraine Conduct 100-for-100 Prisoner Swap With UAE Mediation
Russia, Ukraine Conduct 100-for-100 Prisoner Swap With UAE Mediation
Russia has returned 100 prisoners of war from the territory under Kiev's control, following negotiations, while Kiev also received 100 prisoners in exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-02-08T17:48+0000
2024-02-08T17:48+0000
military
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
prisoner exchange
prisoner swap
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/08/1116672742_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_328780026d89850a1a7690425f8b537a.jpg
“On February 8, 2024, in the result of a negotiating process, 100 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory under Kiev’s control, where they faced mortal danger. In exchange, 100 military prisoners of the Ukrainian armed forces were returned [to Kiev],” the ministry said in a statement. The United Arab Emirates has played a mediation role in the exchange, the ministry said.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/08/1116672742_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_900d76ee1f78bdc63f59ea6a12636af1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-ukraine prisoner exchange, russia-ukraine prisoner swap, russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, uae the mediator
russia-ukraine prisoner exchange, russia-ukraine prisoner swap, russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, uae the mediator

Russia, Ukraine Conduct 100-for-100 Prisoner Swap With UAE Mediation

17:48 GMT 08.02.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of an artillery unit walks toward a position, in the course of Russia's military operation in Zaporozhye region.
A Russian serviceman of an artillery unit walks toward a position, in the course of Russia's military operation in Zaporozhye region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has returned 100 prisoners of war from the territory under Kiev's control, following negotiations, while Kiev also received 100 prisoners in exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
“On February 8, 2024, in the result of a negotiating process, 100 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory under Kiev’s control, where they faced mortal danger. In exchange, 100 military prisoners of the Ukrainian armed forces were returned [to Kiev],” the ministry said in a statement.
The United Arab Emirates has played a mediation role in the exchange, the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала