Tucker Carlson Threatened by Ukrainian Nationalists; Ceasefire Critical for Gaza Hostage Deal

Tucker Carlson's name has been added to the Ukrainian nationalist's kill list as the EU looks for a line of attack against the popular alternative media journalist.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Tucker Carlson getting considerable pushback from the Russia haters in the West.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the US blocking the Saudi-Yemen peace deal and Pakistani politics are unstable after the US ousting of a popular leader.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review," joins us to discuss Haiti as US imperialism struggles to overcome the revolutionary spirit of the people.Steve Millies, retired railroad worker, freelance journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss Tucker Carlson and the US empire's war on any nation seeking an independent foreign, economic, and political path.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the news that Tucker Carlson's name has been added to the Ukrainian nationalist kill list as the EU looks for a line of attack against the popular alternative media journalist.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss the Gaza conflict as the US interferes with the Saudi-Yemen peace deal and Israeli hostages perish at the hands of the IDF.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss US plans to build new drone bases in Africa.Roger Harris, human rights activist and board member for the 32-year-old anti-imperialist human rights organization Task Force on the Americas, joins us to discuss the US attack on Venezuela using economic coercion.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

