https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/us-house-in-disarray-over-budget-dispute-1116646679.html

US House in Disarray Over Budget Dispute

US House in Disarray Over Budget Dispute

On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul tackled global issues, highlighting the US Congressional struggles over a Federal budget agreement and the bipartisan border security legislation.

2024-02-08T04:16+0000

2024-02-08T04:16+0000

2024-02-08T08:27+0000

fault lines

us

radio

chile

tucker carlson

donald trump

nevada

nikki haley

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116646521_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_57a8e43c0f6029ec82d2c48d1a69fe87.png

U.S. House in Disarray Over Budget Dispute On "Fault Lines," hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul tackled global issues, highlighting the U.S. Congressional struggles over a Federal budget agreement and the bipartisan border security legislation.

In the initial segment, "Fault Lines" engaged with international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda regarding journalist Tucker Carlson's visit to Russia and subsequent interview with President Putin, amidst surprise and uproar in the US.In the second hour, the show featured political candidate Gerry Wilkins discussing the ramifications of the US House of Representatives' rejection of a Republican bill allocating $17.6 billion to Israel, amidst the unresolved border security bill negotiations and ongoing candidate Donald Trump legal issues.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist Ted Rall addressing candidate Nikki Haley's loss in the Nevada primary, despite Donald Trump's absence from the ballot, as Nevada residents prepared for the upcoming Nevada Caucus.Finally, Fault Lines was joined by distinguished conservation biologist and author Dr. Reese Halter to examine the devastating wildfires in Chile, which have claimed over 100 lives, left hundreds missing, and ravaged entire neighborhoods.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

chile

nevada

russia

alabama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, nikki haley vs trump, us budget deal, tucker carlson putin interview, nevada primaries