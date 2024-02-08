https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/us-house-in-disarray-over-budget-dispute-1116646679.html
US House in Disarray Over Budget Dispute
US House in Disarray Over Budget Dispute
On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul tackled global issues, highlighting the US Congressional struggles over a Federal budget agreement and the bipartisan border security legislation.
2024-02-08T04:16+0000
2024-02-08T04:16+0000
2024-02-08T08:27+0000
fault lines
us
radio
chile
tucker carlson
donald trump
nevada
nikki haley
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116646521_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_57a8e43c0f6029ec82d2c48d1a69fe87.png
U.S. House in Disarray Over Budget Dispute
On "Fault Lines," hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul tackled global issues, highlighting the U.S. Congressional struggles over a Federal budget agreement and the bipartisan border security legislation.
In the initial segment, "Fault Lines" engaged with international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda regarding journalist Tucker Carlson's visit to Russia and subsequent interview with President Putin, amidst surprise and uproar in the US.In the second hour, the show featured political candidate Gerry Wilkins discussing the ramifications of the US House of Representatives' rejection of a Republican bill allocating $17.6 billion to Israel, amidst the unresolved border security bill negotiations and ongoing candidate Donald Trump legal issues.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist Ted Rall addressing candidate Nikki Haley's loss in the Nevada primary, despite Donald Trump's absence from the ballot, as Nevada residents prepared for the upcoming Nevada Caucus.Finally, Fault Lines was joined by distinguished conservation biologist and author Dr. Reese Halter to examine the devastating wildfires in Chile, which have claimed over 100 lives, left hundreds missing, and ravaged entire neighborhoods.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
chile
nevada
russia
alabama
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116646521_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_68c5b2b9f477ca065f6dd866249022e3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, nikki haley vs trump, us budget deal, tucker carlson putin interview, nevada primaries
fault lines, nikki haley vs trump, us budget deal, tucker carlson putin interview, nevada primaries
US House in Disarray Over Budget Dispute
04:16 GMT 08.02.2024 (Updated: 08:27 GMT 08.02.2024)
On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul tackled global issues, highlighting the US Congressional struggles over a Federal budget agreement and the bipartisan border security legislation.
In the initial segment, "Fault Lines" engaged with international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda regarding journalist Tucker Carlson's visit to Russia and subsequent interview with President Putin, amidst surprise and uproar in the US.
In the second hour, the show featured political candidate Gerry Wilkins discussing the ramifications of the US House of Representatives' rejection of a Republican bill allocating $17.6 billion to Israel, amidst the unresolved border security bill negotiations and ongoing candidate Donald Trump legal issues.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist Ted Rall addressing candidate Nikki Haley's loss in the Nevada primary, despite Donald Trump's absence from the ballot, as Nevada residents prepared for the upcoming Nevada Caucus.
Finally, Fault Lines was joined by distinguished conservation biologist and author Dr. Reese Halter to examine the devastating wildfires in Chile, which have claimed over 100 lives, left hundreds missing, and ravaged entire neighborhoods.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM