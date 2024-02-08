https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/us-special-counsel-concludes-probe-into-bidens-handling-of-classified-materials---letter-1116655673.html

US Special Counsel Concludes Probe Into Biden’s Handling of Classified Materials - Letter

Special Counsel Robert Hur completed his investigation into US President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified materials, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a letter to lawmakers.

“In accordance with [federal law], I write to inform you that Special Counsel Robert K. Hur has concluded his investigation,” the letter, sent Wednesday, said. Hur submitted his final report to the US Justice Department on February 5, the letter said. The White House continues to review the report for executive privilege consistent with constitutional prerogatives, the letter said. On Tuesday, US media reported that the Justice Department will not pursue any criminal charges in connection with the case, despite Hur’s report being critical of Biden’s handling of classified materials.

