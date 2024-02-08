International
US Special Counsel Concludes Probe Into Biden’s Handling of Classified Materials - Letter
Special Counsel Robert Hur completed his investigation into US President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified materials, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a letter to lawmakers.
“In accordance with [federal law], I write to inform you that Special Counsel Robert K. Hur has concluded his investigation,” the letter, sent Wednesday, said. Hur submitted his final report to the US Justice Department on February 5, the letter said. The White House continues to review the report for executive privilege consistent with constitutional prerogatives, the letter said. On Tuesday, US media reported that the Justice Department will not pursue any criminal charges in connection with the case, despite Hur’s report being critical of Biden’s handling of classified materials.
01:10 GMT 08.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGANUS President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden urged Congress to pass the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Special Counsel Robert Hur completed his investigation into US President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified materials, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a letter to lawmakers.
“In accordance with [federal law], I write to inform you that Special Counsel Robert K. Hur has concluded his investigation,” the letter, sent Wednesday, said.
Hur submitted his final report to the US Justice Department on February 5, the letter said. The White House continues to review the report for executive privilege consistent with constitutional prerogatives, the letter said.
On Tuesday, US media reported that the Justice Department will not pursue any criminal charges in connection with the case, despite Hur’s report being critical of Biden’s handling of classified materials.
