US Special Counsel Recommends No Criminal Charges Against Biden in Classified Docs Case

Special Counsel in the probe investigating US President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified materials, Robert Hur, concluded that Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials but recommended no criminal charges against him, a Justice Department report released on Thursday shows.

"Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen," Hur wrote in the report. Hur added that no criminal charges were warranted in the matter.

