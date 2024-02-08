International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/us-special-counsel-recommends-no-criminal-charges-against-biden-in-classified-docs-case-1116675704.html
US Special Counsel Recommends No Criminal Charges Against Biden in Classified Docs Case
US Special Counsel Recommends No Criminal Charges Against Biden in Classified Docs Case
Special Counsel in the probe investigating US President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified materials, Robert Hur, concluded that Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials but recommended no criminal charges against him, a Justice Department report released on Thursday shows.
2024-02-08T20:34+0000
2024-02-08T20:34+0000
americas
joe biden
impeachment
probe
us justice department
secret documents
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116374359_0:32:3072:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_01e505e5900ebe717fdaa474628c6c59.jpg
"Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen," Hur wrote in the report. Hur added that no criminal charges were warranted in the matter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/special-counsel-interviews-potus-biden-in-classified-documents-probe-1114072718.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116374359_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb9f244c42404f821a36e6b61b6d909.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
classified materials, joe biden, justice department, impeachment, probe into biden, biden docs, secret docs
classified materials, joe biden, justice department, impeachment, probe into biden, biden docs, secret docs

US Special Counsel Recommends No Criminal Charges Against Biden in Classified Docs Case

20:34 GMT 08.02.2024
© AP Photo / Evan VucciДжо Байден на мероприятии по защите репродуктивных прав в Белом доме
Джо Байден на мероприятии по защите репродуктивных прав в Белом доме - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2024
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Special Counsel in the probe investigating US President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified materials, Robert Hur, concluded that Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials but recommended no criminal charges against him, a Justice Department report released on Thursday shows.
"Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen," Hur wrote in the report.
Hur added that no criminal charges were warranted in the matter.
U.S. Attorney Robert Hur arrives at U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Nov. 21, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
Americas
Special Counsel Interviews POTUS Biden in Classified Documents Probe
10 October 2023, 16:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала