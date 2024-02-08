https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-eliminate-enemy-personnel-and-equipment-1116658966.html

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Eliminate Enemy Personnel and Equipment

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Eliminate Enemy Personnel and Equipment

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing artillerymen destroying an accumulation of enemy personnel and equipment.

2024-02-08T13:30+0000

2024-02-08T13:30+0000

2024-02-08T13:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

central military district

ukrainian armed forces

bm-21 grad

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/08/1116664143_95:0:1334:697_1920x0_80_0_0_57a878168c9b9038c76a5deb10573fca.jpg

Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage showing artillerymen destroying an accumulation of enemy personnel and equipment.BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers from the Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Central Military District destroyed an accumulation of enemy troops, equipment, and a location where units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were stationed in the Serebryanskoye forest area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian artillerymen destroyed a concentration of enemy manpower and equipment in the Serebryansky forest Russian artillerymen destroyed a concentration of enemy manpower and equipment in the Serebryansky forest 2024-02-08T13:30+0000 true PT0M31S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian grad mlrs, eliminate enemy personnel, russian defense ministry