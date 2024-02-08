https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-eliminate-enemy-personnel-and-equipment-1116658966.html
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Eliminate Enemy Personnel and Equipment
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Eliminate Enemy Personnel and Equipment
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing artillerymen destroying an accumulation of enemy personnel and equipment.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage showing artillerymen destroying an accumulation of enemy personnel and equipment.BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers from the Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Central Military District destroyed an accumulation of enemy troops, equipment, and a location where units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were stationed in the Serebryanskoye forest area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian BM-21 Grad is a self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher capable of firing up to 40 rockets in a single volley. It is a powerful and versatile weapon system that can be used to deliver devastating firepower against a variety of targets, including enemy troops, fortifications, and vehicles.
BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers from the Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Central Military District destroyed an accumulation of enemy troops, equipment, and a location where units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were stationed in the Serebryanskoye forest area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.