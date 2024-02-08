International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Eliminate Enemy Personnel and Equipment
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Eliminate Enemy Personnel and Equipment
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing artillerymen destroying an accumulation of enemy personnel and equipment.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/08/1116664143_95:0:1334:697_1920x0_80_0_0_57a878168c9b9038c76a5deb10573fca.jpg
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage showing artillerymen destroying an accumulation of enemy personnel and equipment.BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers from the Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Central Military District destroyed an accumulation of enemy troops, equipment, and a location where units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were stationed in the Serebryanskoye forest area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian artillerymen destroyed a concentration of enemy manpower and equipment in the Serebryansky forest
Russian artillerymen destroyed a concentration of enemy manpower and equipment in the Serebryansky forest
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Eliminate Enemy Personnel and Equipment

The Russian BM-21 Grad is a self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher capable of firing up to 40 rockets in a single volley. It is a powerful and versatile weapon system that can be used to deliver devastating firepower against a variety of targets, including enemy troops, fortifications, and vehicles.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage showing artillerymen destroying an accumulation of enemy personnel and equipment.
BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers from the Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Central Military District destroyed an accumulation of enemy troops, equipment, and a location where units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were stationed in the Serebryanskoye forest area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
