International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/watch-russian-ka-52-attack-helicopters-sow-chaos-among-ukrainian-ranks-1116649466.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Sow Chaos Among Ukrainian Ranks
Watch Russian Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Sow Chaos Among Ukrainian Ranks
Ukrainian forces are unlikely to forget that the Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter is a powerful and dangerous adversary, seeing how often they are reminded of that fact by Russian pilots.
2024-02-08T04:19+0000
2024-02-08T04:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ka-52 attack helicopter
airstrike
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116649309_0:6:1253:711_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6715ea7d4b496c8b8c3dd7eb1b312d.jpg
Ka-52 attack helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces have once again struck a blow against the Kiev regime troops in the Ukrainian conflict zone.During their latest mission, the pilots successfully destroyed a Ukrainian command post and several Ukrainian armored vehicles previously exposed by reconnaissance, before returning safely back to base.Ukrainian air defenses, again, failed miserably.The following video courtesy of the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these sorties look like from the pilot’s perspective.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter crews strike enemy strongholds
Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter crews strike enemy strongholds
2024-02-08T04:19+0000
true
PT0M36S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116649309_149:0:1105:717_1920x0_80_0_0_45bd57c9ac759909dfc89b86d688ff27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation in ukraine, russian ka-52 helicopters, russian forces attack ukrainians
russian special military operation in ukraine, russian ka-52 helicopters, russian forces attack ukrainians

Watch Russian Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Sow Chaos Among Ukrainian Ranks

04:19 GMT 08.02.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Ukrainian forces are unlikely to forget that the Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter is a powerful and dangerous adversary, seeing how often they are reminded of that fact by Russian pilots.
Ka-52 attack helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces have once again struck a blow against the Kiev regime troops in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
During their latest mission, the pilots successfully destroyed a Ukrainian command post and several Ukrainian armored vehicles previously exposed by reconnaissance, before returning safely back to base.
Ukrainian air defenses, again, failed miserably.
The following video courtesy of the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these sorties look like from the pilot’s perspective.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала