Watch Russian Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Sow Chaos Among Ukrainian Ranks

Ukrainian forces are unlikely to forget that the Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter is a powerful and dangerous adversary, seeing how often they are reminded of that fact by Russian pilots.

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ka-52 attack helicopter

airstrike

video

Ka-52 attack helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces have once again struck a blow against the Kiev regime troops in the Ukrainian conflict zone.During their latest mission, the pilots successfully destroyed a Ukrainian command post and several Ukrainian armored vehicles previously exposed by reconnaissance, before returning safely back to base.Ukrainian air defenses, again, failed miserably.The following video courtesy of the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these sorties look like from the pilot’s perspective.

