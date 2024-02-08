International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Kornet ATGM Destroy Group of Ukrainian Infantry
Watch Russian Kornet ATGM Destroy Group of Ukrainian Infantry
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Kornet portable anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) operated by the Zabaikalsk paratroopers destroying a group of Ukrainian infantry west of Artemovsk.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) operated by the Zabaikalsk paratroopers destroying a group of Ukrainian infantry west of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).Servicemen from the separate airborne guards of Battlegroup Yug from Ulan-Ude destroyed a group of up to 10 enemy infantrymen who were moving toward forward positions for rotation, the ministry said.
A Russian Kornet ATGM crew destroyed a group of Ukrainian infantry west of Artemovsk
A Russian Kornet ATGM crew destroyed a group of Ukrainian infantry west of Artemovsk
russian kornet atgm, russian defense ministry, ukrainian infantry
russian kornet atgm, russian defense ministry, ukrainian infantry

Watch Russian Kornet ATGM Destroy Group of Ukrainian Infantry

10:00 GMT 08.02.2024
© Sputnik
The Russian 9M133 Kornet is a highly effective man-portable anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) that has gained widespread use in modern military operations. With a high-explosive fragmentation warhead and the ability to engage both stationary and moving targets, the Kornet is a formidable weapon against armored vehicles and fortified structures.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) operated by the Zabaikalsk paratroopers destroying a group of Ukrainian infantry west of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
Servicemen from the separate airborne guards of Battlegroup Yug from Ulan-Ude destroyed a group of up to 10 enemy infantrymen who were moving toward forward positions for rotation, the ministry said.
