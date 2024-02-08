https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/watch-russian-kornet-atgm-destroy-group-of-ukrainian-infantry-1116658659.html

Watch Russian Kornet ATGM Destroy Group of Ukrainian Infantry

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Kornet portable anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) operated by the Zabaikalsk paratroopers destroying a group of Ukrainian infantry west of Artemovsk.

Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) operated by the Zabaikalsk paratroopers destroying a group of Ukrainian infantry west of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).Servicemen from the separate airborne guards of Battlegroup Yug from Ulan-Ude destroyed a group of up to 10 enemy infantrymen who were moving toward forward positions for rotation, the ministry said.

