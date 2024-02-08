https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/watch-russian-su-25-aircraft-perform-aerobatic-maneuver-during-strike-on-ukrainian-positions-1116659500.html

Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Perform Aerobatic Maneuver During Strike on Ukrainian Positions

Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Perform Aerobatic Maneuver During Strike on Ukrainian Positions

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a pilot of the Su-25 of the Russian Air Force performing an aerobatic maneuver at extremely low altitude during a strike against Ukrainian forces in the Krasny Liman area.

2024-02-08T07:05+0000

2024-02-08T07:05+0000

2024-02-08T07:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russian defense ministry

russia

su-25

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/08/1116659606_88:0:1332:700_1920x0_80_0_0_faf2d20165d4eff79707d6eb1dda2377.jpg

Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian Air Force Su-25 pilot performing an aerobatic maneuver at an extremely low altitude during a strike on Ukrainian forces in the Krasny Liman area.The attack plane launched C-8 unguided missiles and then took off with the help of a flip - the plane flipped upside down and turned 180 degrees while descending.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

An Su-25 pilot of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed complex maneuvers at an extremely low altitude while striking Ukrainian forces near Krasny Liman. An Su-25 pilot of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed complex maneuvers at an extremely low altitude while striking Ukrainian forces near Krasny Liman. 2024-02-08T07:05+0000 true PT0M47S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian su-25 aircraft, russian air force, russian defense ministry