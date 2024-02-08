https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/watch-russian-su-25-aircraft-perform-aerobatic-maneuver-during-strike-on-ukrainian-positions-1116659500.html
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Perform Aerobatic Maneuver During Strike on Ukrainian Positions

2024-02-08
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Perform Aerobatic Maneuver During Strike on Ukrainian Positions
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a pilot of the Su-25 of the Russian Air Force performing an aerobatic maneuver at extremely low altitude during a strike against Ukrainian forces in the Krasny Liman area.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian Air Force Su-25 pilot performing an aerobatic maneuver at an extremely low altitude during a strike on Ukrainian forces in the Krasny Liman area.The attack plane launched C-8 unguided missiles and then took off with the help of a flip - the plane flipped upside down and turned 180 degrees while descending.
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Perform Aerobatic Maneuver During Strike on Ukrainian Positions
The Russian Air Force’s Su-25 aircraft, also known as the “Frogfoot,” is a versatile ground attack aircraft that is designed to provide close air support for ground troops by engaging targets such as tanks, other armored vehicles, and fortifications.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian Air Force Su-25 pilot performing an aerobatic maneuver at an extremely low altitude during a strike on Ukrainian forces in the Krasny Liman area.
The attack plane launched C-8 unguided missiles and then took off with the help of a flip - the plane flipped upside down and turned 180 degrees while descending.