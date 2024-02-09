https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/biden-says-his-memory-fine-after-special-counsel-report-highlights-his-poor-memory-1116678681.html

Biden Says His Memory Fine After Special Counsel Report Highlights His Poor Memory

Special counsel Robert K. Hur recently released his 388-page report on the investigation into “unauthorized removal, retention, and disclosure of classified documents" by US President Joe Biden.

Special counsel Robert K. Hur recently released his 388-page report on the investigation into “unauthorized removal, retention, and disclosure of classified documents discovered at locations including the Penn Biden Center and the Delaware private residence” of President Joe Biden.While Hur found evidence that Biden had willfully retained and disclosed some sensitive material, he decided that “no criminal charges” were warranted. In the report, Hur said that one of the reasons for choosing not to prosecute Biden included his “poor memory”.“Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview with him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” Hur wrote in his report.According to the report, the documents that Biden retained included: documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan as well as “handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods” which he kept in an unlocked drawer.Hur was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in January of 2023 as a special counsel to investigate whether or not Biden had broken any laws in retaining sensitive records. Hur said that neither Biden nor his staff broke the law in retaining the documents, but said that the evidence “does not establish Biden’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt”."My memory is fine," Biden said on Thursday in response to the report, adding that he knows what he's doing and that he "put the country back on its feet".However, the US president was later caught referring to Egyptian President El-Sisi as the President of Mexico.

