The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day.
Landmark Case: US Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's Ballot Fate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the globe.
The show begins with the Founder of the Trends Research Institute Gerald Celente, who shares his perspective on Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Putin.Then, Mitch Roschelle, a media commentator, weighs in on the US Department of Justice not filing charges against President Joe Biden over his handling of classified documents.The second hour begins with Dan Lazare, an independent journalist, sharing his insights on the 14th Amendment case against Trump.The show closes with Managing Editor for Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's refusal to negotiate a ceasefire.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:16 GMT 09.02.2024 (Updated: 08:37 GMT 09.02.2024)
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
The show begins with the Founder of the Trends Research Institute Gerald Celente, who shares his perspective on Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Putin.
Then, Mitch Roschelle, a media commentator, weighs in on the US Department of Justice not filing charges against President Joe Biden over his handling of classified documents.
The second hour begins with Dan Lazare, an independent journalist, sharing his insights on the 14th Amendment case against Trump.
The show closes with Managing Editor for Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's refusal to negotiate a ceasefire.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
