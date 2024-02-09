https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/landmark-case-us-supreme-court-to-decide-on-trumps-ballot-fate-1116673543.html

Landmark Case: US Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's Ballot Fate

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the globe.

2024-02-09T04:16+0000

the final countdown

radio

tucker carlson

russia

vladimir putin

joe biden

14th amendment

donald trump

benjamin netanyahu

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/08/1116673233_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7ef3049a66bea21f2bb295b9d998a0be.jpg

The show begins with the Founder of the Trends Research Institute Gerald Celente, who shares his perspective on Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Putin.Then, Mitch Roschelle, a media commentator, weighs in on the US Department of Justice not filing charges against President Joe Biden over his handling of classified documents.The second hour begins with Dan Lazare, an independent journalist, sharing his insights on the 14th Amendment case against Trump.The show closes with Managing Editor for Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's refusal to negotiate a ceasefire.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

russia

gaza strip

palestine

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

the final countdown, tucker carlson in moscow, interview with putin, trump vs scotus, joe biden secret docs