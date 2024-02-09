International
Russia
Lavrov Addresses Ceremony Honoring Diplomats
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the history of national diplomacy in Moscow.
russia
sergey lavrov
russia
moscow
diplomats
diplomacy
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the history of national diplomacy in Moscow. According to expectations, the top diplomat will address all major issues of Russia's current foreign policy.
russia
moscow
07:01 GMT 09.02.2024
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talks to the media during a joint news conference following his meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talks to the media during a joint news conference following his meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2024
Diplomatic Workers' Day was established through a presidential decree in 2002, commemorating the significance of February 10, 1549. This particular date marks the first official mention of the Posolsky Prikaz, which served as Russia's initial foreign policy institution according to historical chronicles.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the history of national diplomacy in Moscow.
According to expectations, the top diplomat will address all major issues of Russia's current foreign policy.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
