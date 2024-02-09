https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/lavrov-addresses-ceremony-honoring-diplomats--1116684908.html

Lavrov Addresses Ceremony Honoring Diplomats

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the history of national diplomacy in Moscow.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the history of national diplomacy in Moscow. According to expectations, the top diplomat will address all major issues of Russia's current foreign policy. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

