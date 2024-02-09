https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/lavrov-addresses-ceremony-honoring-diplomats--1116684908.html
Lavrov Addresses Ceremony Honoring Diplomats
2024-02-09T07:01+0000
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the history of national diplomacy in Moscow. According to expectations, the top diplomat will address all major issues of Russia's current foreign policy. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Diplomatic Workers' Day was established through a presidential decree in 2002, commemorating the significance of February 10, 1549. This particular date marks the first official mention of the Posolsky Prikaz, which served as Russia's initial foreign policy institution according to historical chronicles.
According to expectations, the top diplomat will address all major issues of Russia's current foreign policy.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!