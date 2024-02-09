International
Over Half of Polish People Against Social Payments to Ukrainian Refugees - Survey
Over Half of Polish People Against Social Payments to Ukrainian Refugees - Survey
Over half of Polish people (53%) do not support the government's allocation of social payments and benefits to Ukrainian refugees, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday, citing a poll by the University of Warsaw.
The poll found that only 21% of those surveyed supported the funding of social payments to Ukrainian refugees, while 47% were against equal access to social assistance, the newspaper reported. The share of those supporting the social assistance measures changed within two years, the report said. In 2022, 50% of respondents were in favor of allocations, and only 20% were against, the report added. Currently, Ukrainian refugees in Poland enjoy a number of benefits, including the right to work, social welfare, housing assistance, free medical care and car insurance. According to various estimates, there are currently between 1 and 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine in Poland.
Over Half of Polish People Against Social Payments to Ukrainian Refugees - Survey

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Over half of Polish people (53%) do not support the government's allocation of social payments and benefits to Ukrainian refugees, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday, citing a poll by the University of Warsaw.
The poll found that only 21% of those surveyed supported the funding of social payments to Ukrainian refugees, while 47% were against equal access to social assistance, the newspaper reported.
The share of those supporting the social assistance measures changed within two years, the report said. In 2022, 50% of respondents were in favor of allocations, and only 20% were against, the report added.
Currently, Ukrainian refugees in Poland enjoy a number of benefits, including the right to work, social welfare, housing assistance, free medical care and car insurance. According to various estimates, there are currently between 1 and 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine in Poland.
