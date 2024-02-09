https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/over-half-of-polish-people-against-social-payments-to-ukrainian-refugees---survey-1116696993.html

Over Half of Polish People Against Social Payments to Ukrainian Refugees - Survey

Over Half of Polish People Against Social Payments to Ukrainian Refugees - Survey

Over half of Polish people (53%) do not support the government's allocation of social payments and benefits to Ukrainian refugees, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday, citing a poll by the University of Warsaw.

2024-02-09T13:41+0000

2024-02-09T13:41+0000

2024-02-09T13:41+0000

world

poland

ukraine

refugees

welfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112427012_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_54d1214444255e917cdc512c2fa63641.jpg

The poll found that only 21% of those surveyed supported the funding of social payments to Ukrainian refugees, while 47% were against equal access to social assistance, the newspaper reported. The share of those supporting the social assistance measures changed within two years, the report said. In 2022, 50% of respondents were in favor of allocations, and only 20% were against, the report added. Currently, Ukrainian refugees in Poland enjoy a number of benefits, including the right to work, social welfare, housing assistance, free medical care and car insurance. According to various estimates, there are currently between 1 and 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine in Poland.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/only-14-of-ukrainian-refugees-in-europe-hope-to-return-soon---un-1116081277.html

poland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

social payments to ukrainian refugees, ukrainian refugees