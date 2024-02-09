https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/president-zelensky-replaces-army-commander-tucker-carlson-releases-putin-interview-1116676419.html
President Zelensky Replaces Army Commander; Tucker Carlson Releases Putin Interview
President Zelensky Replaces Army Commander; Tucker Carlson Releases Putin Interview
Instability in the Kiev Regime continues as President Zelensky replaces the armed forces commander in chief with Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky.
2024-02-09T04:10+0000
2024-02-09T04:10+0000
2024-02-09T08:41+0000
the critical hour
radio
ukraine
tucker carlson
venezuela
west africa
china
vladimir putin
crimea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/08/1116676262_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a685d7ac78f60f4e9a5b32291c05e1.png
President Zelensky Replaces Army Commander; Tucker Carlson Releasing Putin Interview at 6 PM EST
Instability in the Kiev Regime continues as President Zelensky replaces the armed forces commander in chief with Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the Tucker Carlson interview and the censorship industry's move to bail out the dying corporate media.EJ Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the special military operation and the true meaning of the "America First" rhetoric used by right-wing populists in the US.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss the crumbling Ukrainian military and the Sino-Russian comprehensive partnership.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, cooperation between Russia and China and US military moves in the Asia Pacific region.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US imperialism as the neocon wars grow in an attempt to save American hegemony.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the plight of Julian Assange as he languishes in a prison cell and his claims that mainstream journalists are war criminals.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Latin America and the neocon moves to destabilize Venezuela.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Chinese military technology advances and US aggression against the Asian economic giant.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
venezuela
west africa
china
crimea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/08/1116676262_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7cc2709517581f051b1efc9ec81ccb45.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, ukraine new commander, are russia and china allies, julian assange charges, venezuela news,
the critical hour, ukraine new commander, are russia and china allies, julian assange charges, venezuela news,
President Zelensky Replaces Army Commander; Tucker Carlson Releases Putin Interview
04:10 GMT 09.02.2024 (Updated: 08:41 GMT 09.02.2024)
Instability in the Kiev Regime continues as President Zelensky replaces the armed forces commander in chief with Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the Tucker Carlson interview and the censorship industry's move to bail out the dying corporate media.
EJ Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the special military operation and the true meaning of the "America First" rhetoric used by right-wing populists in the US.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss the crumbling Ukrainian military and the Sino-Russian comprehensive partnership.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, cooperation between Russia and China and US military moves in the Asia Pacific region.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US imperialism as the neocon wars grow in an attempt to save American hegemony.
Jim Kavanagh
, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net
, joins us to discuss the plight of Julian Assange as he languishes in a prison cell and his claims that mainstream journalists are war criminals.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Latin America and the neocon moves to destabilize Venezuela.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Chinese military technology advances and US aggression against the Asian economic giant.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM