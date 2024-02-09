International
Timing and an Expensive Ring: Maths Boffin Finds Formula to Get Her to Say 'Yes'
Timing and an Expensive Ring: Maths Boffin Finds Formula to Get Her to Say 'Yes'
A survey of 2,000 people has yielded insights about the best method of winning over the woman of your dreams. The study suggests organizing the proposal over a 68-day period.
Oxford University mathematician Dr Tom Crawford has discovered the formula for ensuring your girlfriend says 'yes' if you propose to her this Valentine's Day.Using data from a survey 2,000 participants by supermarket chain Asda, Crawford determined a "proposal score" (S) from one to 100 — with the top rating meaning an almost-certain "Yes."His formula breaks down into four major factors:A fifth extra factor (B) gets a score from -50 to 54, depending on what happens during a cozy evening at home with someone special.Based on respondents' feedback, Crawford suggested dining at 8:06 pm and popping the question between between the main course and dessert.He also advised spending an eye-watering two-and-a-half months worth of your earnings on an engagement ring, while devoting roughly 68 days to getting ready to slide it on her finger.Crawford also had the following tips for getting her to say yes: make an emotionally appealing speech (+8 points), romance up the room with flowers and ambient lighting (+7 points) and play ssothing music in the background (+5 points). "In terms of things to avoid, keep those phones switched off and out of sight, drop the kids off with a babysitter, and don't burn the food," Crawford suggested.
Timing and an Expensive Ring: Maths Boffin Finds Formula to Get Her to Say 'Yes'

A survey of 2,000 people has yielded insights about the best method of winning over the woman of your dreams. The study suggests organizing the proposal over a 68-day period.
Oxford University mathematician Dr Tom Crawford has discovered the formula for ensuring your girlfriend says 'yes' if you propose to her this Valentine's Day.
Using data from a survey 2,000 participants by supermarket chain Asda, Crawford determined a “proposal score” (S) from one to 100 — with the top rating meaning an almost-certain “Yes.”
His formula breaks down into four major factors:
Meal time (M)
Proposal timing (T)
Extent of planning (P)
Price of engagement ring (C)

S = B + 5 (T + M)/2 + 5 (C + P)

A fifth extra factor (B) gets a score from -50 to 25, depending on what happens during a cozy evening at home with someone special.
Based on respondents' feedback, Crawford suggested dining at 8:06 pm and popping the question between between the main course and dessert.
He also advised spending an eye-watering two-and-a-half months worth of your earnings on an engagement ring, while devoting roughly 68 days to getting ready to slide it on her finger.
Crawford also had the following tips for getting her to say yes: make an emotionally appealing speech (+8 points), romance up the room with flowers and ambient lighting (+7 points) and play ssothing music in the background (+5 points).
“In terms of things to avoid, keep those phones switched off and out of sight, drop the kids off with a babysitter, and don't burn the food,” Crawford suggested.
