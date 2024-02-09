https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/ukraine-internal-turmoil-zelensky-ousts-top-commander-1116679919.html
Ukraine Internal Turmoil: Zelensky Ousts Top Commander
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's firing of his top military commander Valery Zaluzhny.
2024-02-09T04:18+0000
2024-02-09T04:18+0000
2024-02-09T08:48+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116680064_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f2f65f3ebfc4fe3c50be4eb0937404de.png
In the opening hour, Rachel interviewed attorney Ed Martin about the US Supreme Court's examination of the case concerning states' authority to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.Following that, she discussed standalone bills in the US Senate with political commentator and journalist Peter Coffin, amidst ongoing budget issues in Congress.Transitioning to the final hour, Professor at the University of Illinois, Francis Anthony Boyle, joined Rachel to analyze South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent rejection of a ceasefire deal.In the last segment, journalist Nebojsa Malic shared insights on Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has sparked criticism in the West.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:18 GMT 09.02.2024
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's firing of his top military commander Valery Zaluzhny.
In the opening hour, Rachel interviewed attorney Ed Martin about the US Supreme Court's examination of the case concerning states' authority to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.
Following that, she discussed standalone bills in the US Senate with political commentator and journalist Peter Coffin, amidst ongoing budget issues in Congress.
Transitioning to the final hour, Professor at the University of Illinois, Francis Anthony Boyle, joined Rachel to analyze South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent rejection of a ceasefire deal.
In the last segment, journalist Nebojsa Malic shared insights on Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has sparked criticism in the West.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
