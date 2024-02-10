https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/furious-biden-lashes-out-over-special-counsels-comments-1116703020.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the world, including Tucker Carlson's unprecedented interview with Russian President Putin.
Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor, Last American VagabondEd Martin - AttorneyMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystThe first hour begins with Ryan Cristian, Founder and Editor of Last American Vagabond, breaking down American journalist Tucker Carlson's two-hour-long interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The second hour begins with Ed Martin, who speaks about Biden's reaction to the Special Counsel's report on his handling of classified documents.The show closes with Mark Sleboda, an International Relations and Security Analyst who shares his perspective on Ukrainian President Zelensky's removal of the military's top general, Valery Zaluzhny.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Furious Biden Lashes Out Over Special Counsel's Comments
04:30 GMT 10.02.2024 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 11.02.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the world, including Tucker Carlson's unprecedented interview with Russian President Putin.
Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor, Last American Vagabond
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
The first hour begins with Ryan Cristian, Founder and Editor of Last American Vagabond, breaking down American journalist Tucker Carlson's two-hour-long interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The second hour begins with Ed Martin, who speaks about Biden's reaction to the Special Counsel's report on his handling of classified documents.
The show closes with Mark Sleboda, an International Relations and Security Analyst who shares his perspective on Ukrainian President Zelensky's removal of the military's top general, Valery Zaluzhny.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM