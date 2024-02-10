International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/furious-biden-lashes-out-over-special-counsels-comments-1116703020.html
Furious Biden Lashes Out Over Special Counsel's Comments
Furious Biden Lashes Out Over Special Counsel's Comments
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the world, including Tucker Carlson's unprecedented interview with Russian President Putin.
2024-02-10T04:30+0000
2024-02-11T10:26+0000
the final countdown
radio
tucker carlson
vladimir putin
russia
joe biden
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
valery zaluzhny
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116702861_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ede658ddbafdc94a98eb0f91a106d44a.jpg
Furious Biden Lashes Out Over Special Counsel's Comments
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the world, including Tucker Carlson's unprecedented interview with Russian President Putin.
Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor, Last American VagabondEd Martin - AttorneyMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystThe first hour begins with Ryan Cristian, Founder and Editor of Last American Vagabond, breaking down American journalist Tucker Carlson's two-hour-long interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The second hour begins with Ed Martin, who speaks about Biden's reaction to the Special Counsel's report on his handling of classified documents.The show closes with Mark Sleboda, an International Relations and Security Analyst who shares his perspective on Ukrainian President Zelensky's removal of the military's top general, Valery Zaluzhny.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116702861_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d617b231022146ddf56af37002d365e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
on this episode of the final countdown, hosts angie wong and ted rall discuss news from around the world, including tucker carlson's unprecedented interview with russian president putin.
on this episode of the final countdown, hosts angie wong and ted rall discuss news from around the world, including tucker carlson's unprecedented interview with russian president putin.

Furious Biden Lashes Out Over Special Counsel's Comments

04:30 GMT 10.02.2024 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 11.02.2024)
The Final Countdown
Furious Biden Lashes Out Over Special Counsel's Comments
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the world, including Tucker Carlson's unprecedented interview with Russian President Putin.
Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor, Last American Vagabond
Ed Martin - Attorney
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
The first hour begins with Ryan Cristian, Founder and Editor of Last American Vagabond, breaking down American journalist Tucker Carlson's two-hour-long interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The second hour begins with Ed Martin, who speaks about Biden's reaction to the Special Counsel's report on his handling of classified documents.
The show closes with Mark Sleboda, an International Relations and Security Analyst who shares his perspective on Ukrainian President Zelensky's removal of the military's top general, Valery Zaluzhny.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала