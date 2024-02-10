https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/furious-biden-lashes-out-over-special-counsels-comments-1116703020.html

Furious Biden Lashes Out Over Special Counsel's Comments

Furious Biden Lashes Out Over Special Counsel's Comments

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the world, including Tucker Carlson's unprecedented interview with Russian President Putin.

2024-02-10T04:30+0000

2024-02-10T04:30+0000

2024-02-11T10:26+0000

the final countdown

radio

tucker carlson

vladimir putin

russia

joe biden

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

valery zaluzhny

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116702861_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ede658ddbafdc94a98eb0f91a106d44a.jpg

Furious Biden Lashes Out Over Special Counsel's Comments On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the world, including Tucker Carlson's unprecedented interview with Russian President Putin.

Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor, Last American VagabondEd Martin - AttorneyMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystThe first hour begins with Ryan Cristian, Founder and Editor of Last American Vagabond, breaking down American journalist Tucker Carlson's two-hour-long interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The second hour begins with Ed Martin, who speaks about Biden's reaction to the Special Counsel's report on his handling of classified documents.The show closes with Mark Sleboda, an International Relations and Security Analyst who shares his perspective on Ukrainian President Zelensky's removal of the military's top general, Valery Zaluzhny.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

on this episode of the final countdown, hosts angie wong and ted rall discuss news from around the world, including tucker carlson's unprecedented interview with russian president putin.