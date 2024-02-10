https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/moscow-celebrates-chinese-lunar-new-year-1116709679.html

Moscow Celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year celebrations have gained popularity in Moscow as well. The Russian capital hosts a variety of cultural events and festivities during the holiday, including traditional Chinese performances, dragon and lion dances, and lantern displays.

Celebrations of the Chinese New Year have gained popularity in Moscow as well: in 2024, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Russian diplomatic relations, the holiday is being widely celebrated in the city. The Russian capital hosts a variety of festivities, including traditional performances, dragon and lion dances, Chinese board games, street theater, lantern displays, and much, much more!Take a look at Moscow’s Chinese New Year celebrations in Sputnik's gallery:

