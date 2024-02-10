International
Moscow Celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
Moscow Celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
Chinese New Year celebrations have gained popularity in Moscow as well. The Russian capital hosts a variety of cultural events and festivities during the holiday, including traditional Chinese performances, dragon and lion dances, and lantern displays.
Celebrations of the Chinese New Year have gained popularity in Moscow as well: in 2024, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Russian diplomatic relations, the holiday is being widely celebrated in the city. The Russian capital hosts a variety of festivities, including traditional performances, dragon and lion dances, Chinese board games, street theater, lantern displays, and much, much more!Take a look at Moscow’s Chinese New Year celebrations in Sputnik's gallery:
Moscow Celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

12:13 GMT 10.02.2024
Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a significant traditional holiday celebrated by Chinese communities around the world. The celebration typically lasts 15 days, sporting vibrant decorations, traditional foods, and family gatherings.
Celebrations of the Chinese New Year have gained popularity in Moscow as well: in 2024, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Russian diplomatic relations, the holiday is being widely celebrated in the city. The Russian capital hosts a variety of festivities, including traditional performances, dragon and lion dances, Chinese board games, street theater, lantern displays, and much, much more!
Take a look at Moscow’s Chinese New Year celebrations in Sputnik's gallery:
Lanterns at the Chinese New Year festival in Moscow.

Lanterns at the Chinese New Year festival in Moscow.

A chef slices roast duck at the Chinese New Year festival in Moscow.
Visitors take photos at the Chinese New Year in Moscow festival.
Visitors queue for Chinese food at the Chinese New Year in Moscow festival.
The celebrations are a testament to the growing cultural exchange between China and Russia and serve as a reminder of the diverse and vibrant communities that make up Moscow's multicultural landscape.

The celebrations are a testament to the growing cultural exchange between China and Russia and serve as a reminder of the diverse and vibrant communities that make up Moscow's multicultural landscape.

The centerpiece of this year's festivities is a dragon – more specifically, the Greenwood Dragon.

The centerpiece of this year's festivities is a dragon – more specifically, the Greenwood Dragon.

The Chinese community in Moscow, which has grown significantly in recent decades, organizes various cultural events and festivities during this time of the year to celebrate their heritage and share it with the local community.

The Chinese community in Moscow, which has grown significantly in recent decades, organizes various cultural events and festivities during this time of the year to celebrate their heritage and share it with the local community.

Chefs at the Chinese food pavilion at the Chinese New Year festival in Moscow.
Visitors at the Chinese New Year in Moscow festival.
