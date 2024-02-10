Moscow Celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year celebrations have gained popularity in Moscow as well. The Russian capital hosts a variety of cultural events and festivities during the holiday, including traditional Chinese performances, dragon and lion dances, and lantern displays.
Celebrations of the Chinese New Year have gained popularity in Moscow as well: in 2024, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Russian diplomatic relations, the holiday is being widely celebrated in the city. The Russian capital hosts a variety of festivities, including traditional performances, dragon and lion dances, Chinese board games, street theater, lantern displays, and much, much more!Take a look at Moscow’s Chinese New Year celebrations in Sputnik's gallery:
Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a significant traditional holiday celebrated by Chinese communities around the world. The celebration typically lasts 15 days, sporting vibrant decorations, traditional foods, and family gatherings.
The Chinese community in Moscow, which has grown significantly in recent decades, organizes various cultural events and festivities during this time of the year to celebrate their heritage and share it with the local community.
