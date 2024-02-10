Putin's Interview With Carlson, Biden’s Mental Competence Challenged

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/putins-interview-with-carlson-bidens-mental-competence-challenged-1116704751.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down with Tucker Carlson for a long interview against the wishes of Washington’s docile media class.

Independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show Kim Iversen joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conversation with news anchor Tucker Carlson, including Putin’s remarks about attempts at rapprochement by Russia towards the West, forgotten efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine without more violence, anti-democratic aspects of the US state, Russia’s relationship with China and who carried out the Nord Stream pipelines bombing. They also break down why Western media were so keen to discredit or censor the interview.Attorney, pundit and writer Tyler Nixon discusses the DOJ report on President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and how punishment was avoided due to his mental incompetence, the oral arguments heard by the Supreme Court in Trump’s case for primary ballot access, whether Mitch McConnell could be replaced by his Republican Senate peers amid growing resentment towards his leadership, what campaign issues will play out in the coming months, what states could become critical for candidates in November, and possible picks for Donald Trump's running mate.Organizer for the Louisville Tenants Union Greg Capillo discusses a trend of rent coming down for rich and rising for the poor, if there are any "market forces" that could force the construction of affordable housing, how housing affordability could be connected to housing availability, and whether any candidates are making housing a campaign issue.The Misfits also discuss bad movie casting, and this week’s News of the Weird, including an interesting adoption center promotion for Valentine's Day, a lemon auctioned off at top dollar, a seventy-year-old woman charged with assaulting her longtime husband over a postcard, and a convenience store hosting potty disco parties.

