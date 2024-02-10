Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview Goes Viral Worldwide

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/tucker-carlsons-putin-interview-goes-viral-worldwide-1116705779.html

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covered a number of topics from around the globe, including Tucker Carlon's historic interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ted Rall - Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownGarland Nixon - Co-Host of Critical HourMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMichael Maloof - Ex-Pentagon OfficialIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to cartoonist Ted Rall about US President Joe Biden's speech following the special counsel's report about his mismanagement of classified documents.Rachel then spoke to Garland Nixon about the Tucker Carlson interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which garnered over 100 million views in 24 hours on X.Mark Sleboda would join the show in the final hour to discuss the firing of Ukraine's top military commander, Valery Zaluzhny, and the potential conflict that could breakout with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.In the final segment, Rachel would speak to ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof about the Israeli military's new operation in the Gazan city of Rafah, which is overcrowded with over one million people displaced from cities in the north.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

