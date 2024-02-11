International
Ex-Finnish Prime Minister Stubb Pulls Ahead in Presidential Runoff
Ex-Finnish Prime Minister Stubb Pulls Ahead in Presidential Runoff
Finland's center-right former prime minister, Alexander Stubb, pulled ahead in the presidential runoff on Sunday, polling at 51.9% after 90% of the ballots were counted.
Former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, of the center-left Green League, was lagging behind at 48.1% of the vote, official data published by the Justice Ministry showed.Back in the first round on January 28, Stubb received 27.2% of votes and Haavisto - 25.8% of votes.While advocating for different domestic policies, both candidates support sealing the border with Russia, ramping up sanctions against Moscow and assisting Kiev militarily - despite the fact that the nation's economy has suffered significantly from a major downturn in trade with its eastern neighbor over the past two years.
19:11 GMT 11.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland's center-right former prime minister, Alexander Stubb, pulled ahead in the presidential runoff on Sunday, polling at 51.9% after 90% of the ballots were counted.
Former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, of the center-left Green League, was lagging behind at 48.1% of the vote, official data published by the Justice Ministry showed.
Back in the first round on January 28, Stubb received 27.2% of votes and Haavisto - 25.8% of votes.
While advocating for different domestic policies, both candidates support sealing the border with Russia, ramping up sanctions against Moscow and assisting Kiev militarily - despite the fact that the nation's economy has suffered significantly from a major downturn in trade with its eastern neighbor over the past two years.
