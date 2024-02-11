https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/ex-finnish-prime-minister-stubb-pulls-ahead-in-presidential-runoff-1116732943.html

Ex-Finnish Prime Minister Stubb Pulls Ahead in Presidential Runoff

Ex-Finnish Prime Minister Stubb Pulls Ahead in Presidential Runoff

Finland's center-right former prime minister, Alexander Stubb, pulled ahead in the presidential runoff on Sunday, polling at 51.9% after 90% of the ballots were counted.

2024-02-11T19:11+0000

2024-02-11T19:11+0000

2024-02-11T19:11+0000

world

finland

presidential elections

elections

elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102694/02/1026940240_0:40:1024:616_1920x0_80_0_0_4fb7d063c0effa76e8c22e5ba12ca529.jpg

Former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, of the center-left Green League, was lagging behind at 48.1% of the vote, official data published by the Justice Ministry showed.Back in the first round on January 28, Stubb received 27.2% of votes and Haavisto - 25.8% of votes.While advocating for different domestic policies, both candidates support sealing the border with Russia, ramping up sanctions against Moscow and assisting Kiev militarily - despite the fact that the nation's economy has suffered significantly from a major downturn in trade with its eastern neighbor over the past two years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/russia-finland-trade-has-fallen-83-in-two-years-1116662527.html

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

stubb wins elections, who won finnish elections 2024, 2024 vote in finland