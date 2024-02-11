International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/islamic-revolution-at-45-how-khomeini-transformed-irans-relations-with-moscow-1116722798.html
Islamic Revolution at 45: How Khomeini Transformed Iran's Relations With Moscow
Islamic Revolution at 45: How Khomeini Transformed Iran's Relations With Moscow
Sunday is the 45th anniversary of the overthrow of the US-backed Iranian monarch Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in a popular uprising, giving rise to the Islamic Republic of Iran. What impact did Iran's Revolution have on the surrounding region? And what changes did it cause in relations with Moscow? Sputnik explains.
2024-02-11T12:39+0000
2024-02-11T13:30+0000
islamic republic
islamic revolution
1979 islamic revolution
iran
multimedia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0b/1116722968_0:108:3256:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_e9a92684f47cd56f083bab657fd85569.jpg
On February 11, 1979, Iran's General Staff declared the military's neutrality after more than a year of mass social unrest and protests against the Shah, depriving the state of a key pillar of support and guaranteeing the victory of the Islamic Revolution. The revolution, forged by Iran's powerful Shia clergy, leftists, liberals, and ordinary Iranians opposed to corruption, the Shah's autocratic rule, Westernization, and the nation's status as an American vassal, promised Iranians social justice, freedom, and independence from the global confrontation between the great powers.The revolution was led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, an influential Shia Islamic cleric who was forced into exile by the US-backed government. Khomeini returned to Iran on February 1, 1979, ultimately becoming supreme leader of the revolutionary government, which transformed Iran from an absolute monarchy into an Islamic Republic, a unique form of government featuring a parliamentary system and popularly elected president, overseen by the authority of the Supreme Leader, who is in turn overseen by an elected body of Islamic scholars known as the Assembly of Experts.
islamic republic
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0b/1116722968_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06a644f64002d5b5eb2c13d4692d0d4a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
how did the iranian revolution transform russia-iran ties, what impact did the iranian revolution have on relations with russia, iran, russia, ties, relations, history, anniversary
how did the iranian revolution transform russia-iran ties, what impact did the iranian revolution have on relations with russia, iran, russia, ties, relations, history, anniversary

Islamic Revolution at 45: How Khomeini Transformed Iran's Relations With Moscow

12:39 GMT 11.02.2024 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 11.02.2024)
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Sunday marks the 45th anniversary of the overthrow of US-backed Iranian monarch Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in a popular uprising and the rise of the Islamic Republic of Iran. How did Iran's Revolution help fundamentally transform Tehran's ties with Moscow?
On February 11, 1979, Iran's General Staff declared the military's neutrality after more than a year of mass social unrest and protests against the Shah, depriving the state of a key pillar of support and guaranteeing the victory of the Islamic Revolution. The revolution, forged by Iran's powerful Shia clergy, leftists, liberals, and ordinary Iranians opposed to corruption, the Shah's autocratic rule, Westernization, and the nation's status as an American vassal, promised Iranians social justice, freedom, and independence from the global confrontation between the great powers.
The revolution was led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, an influential Shia Islamic cleric who was forced into exile by the US-backed government. Khomeini returned to Iran on February 1, 1979, ultimately becoming supreme leader of the revolutionary government, which transformed Iran from an absolute monarchy into an Islamic Republic, a unique form of government featuring a parliamentary system and popularly elected president, overseen by the authority of the Supreme Leader, who is in turn overseen by an elected body of Islamic scholars known as the Assembly of Experts.
© AFP 2023 / STR

Pictured: The famous Azadi (Freedom) Tower is illuminated with historical photographs of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the Islamic Revolution, and Iran's national flag during a ceremony of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, February 10, 2024.

After February 1979, it took Moscow and Tehran time to calibrate their new relationship. Then-Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev hailed the revolution as a "great historical victory for the Iranian people," with the USSR becoming the first country in the world to recognize the new government. Moscow was undoubtedly relieved by the ouster of an American puppet regime in such a strategically vital country bordering its soft southern underbelly, and heartened by Tehran's decision to break off relations with Washington and join the Non-Aligned Movement.

Pictured: The famous Azadi (Freedom) Tower is illuminated with historical photographs of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the Islamic Revolution, and Iran&#x27;s national flag during a ceremony of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, February 10, 2024.After February 1979, it took Moscow and Tehran time to calibrate their new relationship. Then-Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev hailed the revolution as a &quot;great historical victory for the Iranian people,&quot; with the USSR becoming the first country in the world to recognize the new government. Moscow was undoubtedly relieved by the ouster of an American puppet regime in such a strategically vital country bordering its soft southern underbelly, and heartened by Tehran&#x27;s decision to break off relations with Washington and join the Non-Aligned Movement. - Sputnik International
1/10
© AFP 2023 / STR

Pictured: The famous Azadi (Freedom) Tower is illuminated with historical photographs of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the Islamic Revolution, and Iran's national flag during a ceremony of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, February 10, 2024.

After February 1979, it took Moscow and Tehran time to calibrate their new relationship. Then-Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev hailed the revolution as a "great historical victory for the Iranian people," with the USSR becoming the first country in the world to recognize the new government. Moscow was undoubtedly relieved by the ouster of an American puppet regime in such a strategically vital country bordering its soft southern underbelly, and heartened by Tehran's decision to break off relations with Washington and join the Non-Aligned Movement.

© Photo : Tasnim/Masoud Shahrestani

Pictured: Revelers celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Relations worsened through the first half of the 1980s, with Iran's revocation of two articles of the 1921 Soviet-Iranian Treaty pledging both countries not to deploy military contingents hostile to one another on one another's territory, the USSR's military operation in Afghanistan in support of a communist government besieged by CIA-backed rebels, and Moscow's failed attempts to reconcile Baghdad with Tehran during the brutal Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988 negatively impacting bilateral relations.

Ayatollah Khomeini's statements about the incompatibility of Islam with communist ideology further strained ties, with the supreme leader characterizing the USSR as the "Lesser Satan" in the Cold War confrontation against the American "Great Satan," signaling that Iran would not support either side.

Pictured: Revelers celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.Relations worsened through the first half of the 1980s, with Iran&#x27;s revocation of two articles of the 1921 Soviet-Iranian Treaty pledging both countries not to deploy military contingents hostile to one another on one another&#x27;s territory, the USSR&#x27;s military operation in Afghanistan in support of a communist government besieged by CIA-backed rebels, and Moscow&#x27;s failed attempts to reconcile Baghdad with Tehran during the brutal Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988 negatively impacting bilateral relations.Ayatollah Khomeini&#x27;s statements about the incompatibility of Islam with communist ideology further strained ties, with the supreme leader characterizing the USSR as the &quot;Lesser Satan&quot; in the Cold War confrontation against the American &quot;Great Satan,&quot; signaling that Iran would not support either side. - Sputnik International
2/10
© Photo : Tasnim/Masoud Shahrestani

Pictured: Revelers celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Relations worsened through the first half of the 1980s, with Iran's revocation of two articles of the 1921 Soviet-Iranian Treaty pledging both countries not to deploy military contingents hostile to one another on one another's territory, the USSR's military operation in Afghanistan in support of a communist government besieged by CIA-backed rebels, and Moscow's failed attempts to reconcile Baghdad with Tehran during the brutal Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988 negatively impacting bilateral relations.

Ayatollah Khomeini's statements about the incompatibility of Islam with communist ideology further strained ties, with the supreme leader characterizing the USSR as the "Lesser Satan" in the Cold War confrontation against the American "Great Satan," signaling that Iran would not support either side.

© Photo : Tasnim/Erfan Kouchari

Pictured: Fireworks over Tehran's Milad Tower during the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

In the second half of the 1980s, relations began to thaw, with economic ties remaining close, and cultural cooperation continuing. Iranian airlines received the right to fly through Soviet airspace in 1985. In 1987, Aeroflot resumed flights to Iranian cities, and in 1990, Iranian pipeline gas deliveries to the USSR were resumed, paid for on a barter basis, including the work of Soviet engineers working on important social and infrastructure projects in the Islamic Republic. By 1990, Soviet-Iranian trade turnover had reached the equivalent of about $1.3 billion US.

Pictured: Fireworks over Tehran&#x27;s Milad Tower during the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.In the second half of the 1980s, relations began to thaw, with economic ties remaining close, and cultural cooperation continuing. Iranian airlines received the right to fly through Soviet airspace in 1985. In 1987, Aeroflot resumed flights to Iranian cities, and in 1990, Iranian pipeline gas deliveries to the USSR were resumed, paid for on a barter basis, including the work of Soviet engineers working on important social and infrastructure projects in the Islamic Republic. By 1990, Soviet-Iranian trade turnover had reached the equivalent of about $1.3 billion US. - Sputnik International
3/10
© Photo : Tasnim/Erfan Kouchari

Pictured: Fireworks over Tehran's Milad Tower during the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

In the second half of the 1980s, relations began to thaw, with economic ties remaining close, and cultural cooperation continuing. Iranian airlines received the right to fly through Soviet airspace in 1985. In 1987, Aeroflot resumed flights to Iranian cities, and in 1990, Iranian pipeline gas deliveries to the USSR were resumed, paid for on a barter basis, including the work of Soviet engineers working on important social and infrastructure projects in the Islamic Republic. By 1990, Soviet-Iranian trade turnover had reached the equivalent of about $1.3 billion US.

© AFP 2023 / STR

Pictured: Closeup of the Azadi (Freedom) Tower, illuminated with pictures of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, February 10, 2024.

In January 1989, five months before his death, Ayatollah Khomeini wrote his first and only message ever to a foreign leader - addressing Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

In it, he called on the USSR to abandon its ideology of communism, and particularly its principles of materialism and atheistic hostility to religion, while simultaneously warning him against a return to capitalism. Khomeini suggested Iran's Islamic system as an ideological alternative.

"Your difficulties lie in the lack of true faith in God, and this leads and will lead the West into a quagmire of vulgarity, into a dead end. Your main difficulty lies in the futile, long-term struggle against God, the main source of being and everything that exists," Khomeini wrote.

Pictured: Closeup of the Azadi (Freedom) Tower, illuminated with pictures of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, February 10, 2024.In January 1989, five months before his death, Ayatollah Khomeini wrote his first and only message ever to a foreign leader - addressing Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.In it, he called on the USSR to abandon its ideology of communism, and particularly its principles of materialism and atheistic hostility to religion, while simultaneously warning him against a return to capitalism. Khomeini suggested Iran&#x27;s Islamic system as an ideological alternative.&quot;Your difficulties lie in the lack of true faith in God, and this leads and will lead the West into a quagmire of vulgarity, into a dead end. Your main difficulty lies in the futile, long-term struggle against God, the main source of being and everything that exists,&quot; Khomeini wrote. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AFP 2023 / STR

Pictured: Closeup of the Azadi (Freedom) Tower, illuminated with pictures of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, February 10, 2024.

In January 1989, five months before his death, Ayatollah Khomeini wrote his first and only message ever to a foreign leader - addressing Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

In it, he called on the USSR to abandon its ideology of communism, and particularly its principles of materialism and atheistic hostility to religion, while simultaneously warning him against a return to capitalism. Khomeini suggested Iran's Islamic system as an ideological alternative.

"Your difficulties lie in the lack of true faith in God, and this leads and will lead the West into a quagmire of vulgarity, into a dead end. Your main difficulty lies in the futile, long-term struggle against God, the main source of being and everything that exists," Khomeini wrote.

© Photo : Tasnim/Masoud Shahrestani

Pictured: Fireworks light up the night sky as revelers watch during celebrations of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Gorbachev sent a written response to Khomeini several days later, addressing issues of bilateral cooperation, the situation in the Middle East, and his “New Thinking” proposals for convergence between the superpowers to tackle global problems.

"I am disappointed," Khomeini responded in a message to Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze, the only senior foreign official he ever met as supreme leader. "I heard that Gorbachev is a thinking man. I did not write him a letter by chance. The letter talked about the place of humanity in this world and the world beyond...As for the normalization of relations, I support it."

Pictured: Fireworks light up the night sky as revelers watch during celebrations of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.Gorbachev sent a written response to Khomeini several days later, addressing issues of bilateral cooperation, the situation in the Middle East, and his “New Thinking” proposals for convergence between the superpowers to tackle global problems.&quot;I am disappointed,&quot; Khomeini responded in a message to Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze, the only senior foreign official he ever met as supreme leader. &quot;I heard that Gorbachev is a thinking man. I did not write him a letter by chance. The letter talked about the place of humanity in this world and the world beyond...As for the normalization of relations, I support it.&quot; - Sputnik International
5/10
© Photo : Tasnim/Masoud Shahrestani

Pictured: Fireworks light up the night sky as revelers watch during celebrations of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Gorbachev sent a written response to Khomeini several days later, addressing issues of bilateral cooperation, the situation in the Middle East, and his “New Thinking” proposals for convergence between the superpowers to tackle global problems.

"I am disappointed," Khomeini responded in a message to Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze, the only senior foreign official he ever met as supreme leader. "I heard that Gorbachev is a thinking man. I did not write him a letter by chance. The letter talked about the place of humanity in this world and the world beyond...As for the normalization of relations, I support it."

© Photo : ISNA/Alireza Masoumi

Pictured: Iranians gather in Tehran to mark the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Following the USSR's collapse in 1991, notwithstanding the Boris Yeltsin government's attempts to forge closer ties with the West, relations with Tehran quickly came to enjoy a minor boom as well, with both countries facing economic difficulties and realizing they could complement one another's needs. Russia agreed to help Iran with its peaceful nuclear program, and agreed to assist the country in rearming its Army, Navy, and Air Force with then-modern Soviet weaponry.

Pictured: Iranians gather in Tehran to mark the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.Following the USSR&#x27;s collapse in 1991, notwithstanding the Boris Yeltsin government&#x27;s attempts to forge closer ties with the West, relations with Tehran quickly came to enjoy a minor boom as well, with both countries facing economic difficulties and realizing they could complement one another&#x27;s needs. Russia agreed to help Iran with its peaceful nuclear program, and agreed to assist the country in rearming its Army, Navy, and Air Force with then-modern Soviet weaponry. - Sputnik International
6/10
© Photo : ISNA/Alireza Masoumi

Pictured: Iranians gather in Tehran to mark the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Following the USSR's collapse in 1991, notwithstanding the Boris Yeltsin government's attempts to forge closer ties with the West, relations with Tehran quickly came to enjoy a minor boom as well, with both countries facing economic difficulties and realizing they could complement one another's needs. Russia agreed to help Iran with its peaceful nuclear program, and agreed to assist the country in rearming its Army, Navy, and Air Force with then-modern Soviet weaponry.

© Photo : ISNA/Alireza Masoumi

Pictured: Reveler watches fireworks over Tehran's Milad Tower during the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

In Moscow foreign policy circles, some strategists began formulating proposals to establish a strategic partnership with Iran and other rising powers to help counterbalance US and NATO hegemony. This approach would begin to be realized in the 2000s.

Trade relations remained weak through the 1990s due to both countries' lack of hard currency, but would eventually surpass Soviet-era levels from 2003 onward.

Pictured: Reveler watches fireworks over Tehran&#x27;s Milad Tower during the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.In Moscow foreign policy circles, some strategists began formulating proposals to establish a strategic partnership with Iran and other rising powers to help counterbalance US and NATO hegemony. This approach would begin to be realized in the 2000s.Trade relations remained weak through the 1990s due to both countries&#x27; lack of hard currency, but would eventually surpass Soviet-era levels from 2003 onward. - Sputnik International
7/10
© Photo : ISNA/Alireza Masoumi

Pictured: Reveler watches fireworks over Tehran's Milad Tower during the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

In Moscow foreign policy circles, some strategists began formulating proposals to establish a strategic partnership with Iran and other rising powers to help counterbalance US and NATO hegemony. This approach would begin to be realized in the 2000s.

Trade relations remained weak through the 1990s due to both countries' lack of hard currency, but would eventually surpass Soviet-era levels from 2003 onward.

© AFP 2023 / STR

Pictured: Ayatollah Khomeini waving to supporters in a historic photo projected onto the Azadi (Freedom)Tower in Tehran.

After the start of the CIA dirty war in Syria in 2011, Russia and Iran joined forces to assist the country in its battle against terrorism, with Moscow deploying a limited contingent of military aircraft and warships in 2015 to conduct coordinated strikes against terrorist targets, reportedly after encouragement by late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

In 2019, Russian, Iranian, and Chinese warships held their first-ever joint drills in the Gulf of Oman, signaling strengthening strategic ties between the three nations.

Throughout this period, economic cooperation continued to expand as well, with trade turnover hitting $4.9 billion in 2022 and expected to grow further after the completion of ambitious strategic infrastructure projects like the North-South Transport Corridor initiative.

Pictured: Ayatollah Khomeini waving to supporters in a historic photo projected onto the Azadi (Freedom)Tower in Tehran.After the start of the CIA dirty war in Syria in 2011, Russia and Iran joined forces to assist the country in its battle against terrorism, with Moscow deploying a limited contingent of military aircraft and warships in 2015 to conduct coordinated strikes against terrorist targets, reportedly after encouragement by late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.In 2019, Russian, Iranian, and Chinese warships held their first-ever joint drills in the Gulf of Oman, signaling strengthening strategic ties between the three nations.Throughout this period, economic cooperation continued to expand as well, with trade turnover hitting $4.9 billion in 2022 and expected to grow further after the completion of ambitious strategic infrastructure projects like the North-South Transport Corridor initiative. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AFP 2023 / STR

Pictured: Ayatollah Khomeini waving to supporters in a historic photo projected onto the Azadi (Freedom)Tower in Tehran.

After the start of the CIA dirty war in Syria in 2011, Russia and Iran joined forces to assist the country in its battle against terrorism, with Moscow deploying a limited contingent of military aircraft and warships in 2015 to conduct coordinated strikes against terrorist targets, reportedly after encouragement by late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

In 2019, Russian, Iranian, and Chinese warships held their first-ever joint drills in the Gulf of Oman, signaling strengthening strategic ties between the three nations.

Throughout this period, economic cooperation continued to expand as well, with trade turnover hitting $4.9 billion in 2022 and expected to grow further after the completion of ambitious strategic infrastructure projects like the North-South Transport Corridor initiative.

© AFP 2023 / STR

Pictured: Fireworks explode near Azadi (Freedom) Tower during celebrations of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, February 10, 2024.

The construction of an economic and security bloc involving Russia and Iran accelerated dramatically in 2023, when Tehran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

At the same time, bilateral ties continue to grow stronger, with Moscow announcing in December 2023 that the two countries would be speeding up work to complete a "major new interstate agreement," widely speculated to be a strategic partnership pact involving economic, security, cultural, technical, scientific, and other cooperation.

Pictured: Fireworks explode near Azadi (Freedom) Tower during celebrations of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, February 10, 2024.The construction of an economic and security bloc involving Russia and Iran accelerated dramatically in 2023, when Tehran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.At the same time, bilateral ties continue to grow stronger, with Moscow announcing in December 2023 that the two countries would be speeding up work to complete a &quot;major new interstate agreement,&quot; widely speculated to be a strategic partnership pact involving economic, security, cultural, technical, scientific, and other cooperation. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AFP 2023 / STR

Pictured: Fireworks explode near Azadi (Freedom) Tower during celebrations of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, February 10, 2024.

The construction of an economic and security bloc involving Russia and Iran accelerated dramatically in 2023, when Tehran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

At the same time, bilateral ties continue to grow stronger, with Moscow announcing in December 2023 that the two countries would be speeding up work to complete a "major new interstate agreement," widely speculated to be a strategic partnership pact involving economic, security, cultural, technical, scientific, and other cooperation.

© Photo : Tasnim/Erfan Kouchari

Pictured: Fireworks explode in the night sky against the background of Milad Tower during celebration of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Relations between Russia and Iran have been forged by over 500 years of diplomatic contacts, and more than a millennium of ties going back to commercial exchanges between the Persian Empire and Russian peoples in the 8th century. This history has seen periods of friendship and cooperation, strife and conflict, but as former Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said in 2018, "at no point in the last 500 years has the level of dialogue between Iran and Russia been so high."

Pictured: Fireworks explode in the night sky against the background of Milad Tower during celebration of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.Relations between Russia and Iran have been forged by over 500 years of diplomatic contacts, and more than a millennium of ties going back to commercial exchanges between the Persian Empire and Russian peoples in the 8th century. This history has seen periods of friendship and cooperation, strife and conflict, but as former Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said in 2018, &quot;at no point in the last 500 years has the level of dialogue between Iran and Russia been so high.&quot; - Sputnik International
10/10
© Photo : Tasnim/Erfan Kouchari

Pictured: Fireworks explode in the night sky against the background of Milad Tower during celebration of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Relations between Russia and Iran have been forged by over 500 years of diplomatic contacts, and more than a millennium of ties going back to commercial exchanges between the Persian Empire and Russian peoples in the 8th century. This history has seen periods of friendship and cooperation, strife and conflict, but as former Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said in 2018, "at no point in the last 500 years has the level of dialogue between Iran and Russia been so high."

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала