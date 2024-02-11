https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/photos-combat-work-of-russian-tankers-in-seversk-area-during-special-military-op-1116722164.html

Photos: Combat Work of Russian Tankers in Seversk Area During Special Military Op

Tank battalions of the 2nd Army Corps of the Yug battlegroup support the advancing assault units in the Seversk area with fire, destroying fortified Ukrainian positions and infantry.

Tank battalions of the 2nd Army Corps of the Yug battlegroup support the advancing assault units in the Seversk area with fire, destroying fortified Ukrainian positions and infantry.The commander of the tank battalion noted the reliability, accuracy and simplicity of the T-62 combat vehicle on which his battalion carries out combat missions.Take a look at the combat work of Russian tankers during the special military operation in Sputnik's gallery:

