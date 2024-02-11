https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/photos-combat-work-of-russian-tankers-in-seversk-area-during-special-military-op-1116722164.html
Photos: Combat Work of Russian Tankers in Seversk Area During Special Military Op
Photos: Combat Work of Russian Tankers in Seversk Area During Special Military Op
Tank battalions of the 2nd Army Corps of the Yug battlegroup support the advancing assault units in the Seversk area with fire, destroying fortified Ukrainian positions and infantry.
2024-02-11T11:32+0000
2024-02-11T11:32+0000
2024-02-11T11:32+0000
multimedia
photo
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
russia
seversk
russian armed forces
t-62
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0b/1116720922_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_91d675becee2cf020ab1a44d94a5aa27.jpg
Tank battalions of the 2nd Army Corps of the Yug battlegroup support the advancing assault units in the Seversk area with fire, destroying fortified Ukrainian positions and infantry.The commander of the tank battalion noted the reliability, accuracy and simplicity of the T-62 combat vehicle on which his battalion carries out combat missions.Take a look at the combat work of Russian tankers during the special military operation in Sputnik's gallery:
1
ukraine
russia
seversk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0b/1116720922_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_18a48eb9ecf556d338646b0ad89871b6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
yug battlegroup, ukrainian positions and infantry, russian tankers
yug battlegroup, ukrainian positions and infantry, russian tankers
Photos: Combat Work of Russian Tankers in Seversk Area During Special Military Op
During the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have deployed a variety of tanks to suit different tactical needs on the battlefield.
Tank battalions of the 2nd Army Corps of the Yug battlegroup support the advancing assault units in the Seversk area with fire, destroying fortified Ukrainian positions and infantry.
The commander of the tank battalion noted the reliability, accuracy and simplicity of the T-62 combat vehicle on which his battalion carries out combat missions.
Take a look at the combat work of Russian tankers during the special military operation in Sputnik's gallery: © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank A T-62 tank of the 2nd Army Corps of the Yug battlegroup advances to the firing line to strike at Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Seversk direction.
A T-62 tank of the 2nd Army Corps of the Yug battlegroup advances to the firing line to strike at Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Seversk direction.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank
The T-62 tank's advanced optics and fire control systems enable precise target acquisition and engagement, while its thick armor provides exceptional protection against enemy fire.
The T-62 tank's advanced optics and fire control systems enable precise target acquisition and engagement, while its thick armor provides exceptional protection against enemy fire.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank Russian Armed Forces serviceman with an anti-drone gun near a T-62 tank.
Russian Armed Forces serviceman with an anti-drone gun near a T-62 tank.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank
The T-62 tank, a formidable armored vehicle utilized by the Russian Armed Forces, boasts a powerful 115mm rifled gun capable of delivering accurate and deadly fire at enemy targets.
The T-62 tank, a formidable armored vehicle utilized by the Russian Armed Forces, boasts a powerful 115mm rifled gun capable of delivering accurate and deadly fire at enemy targets.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank
The T-62's mobility, speed, and maneuverability on both terrain and off-road conditions make it a versatile asset on modern battlefields.
The T-62's mobility, speed, and maneuverability on both terrain and off-road conditions make it a versatile asset on modern battlefields.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank Commander of a T-62 tank crew of the 2nd Army Corps of the Army Group in the Seversk area.
Commander of a T-62 tank crew of the 2nd Army Corps of the Army Group in the Seversk area.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank
A black cat in a dugout of the 2nd Army Corps of the Yug battlegroup of troops.
A black cat in a dugout of the 2nd Army Corps of the Yug battlegroup of troops.