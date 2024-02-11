https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/schumer-act-to-require-pro-ukraine-lawmakers-to-serve-on-front-lines-1116719290.html

'SCHUMER Act' To Require Pro-Ukraine Lawmakers to Serve on Front Lines

Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) says she plans to introduce a bill that would make politicians who advocate further aid to Ukraine be required to join military service.

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R) has introduced a bill that would mandate members of Congress sign up for military service if they push for more aid to Ukraine.Specifically, the bill as leaked says members of Congress would have to serve in active duty for at least six months.Called the Senators Can Help Underpin Military Engagement and Readiness, or SCHUMER, Act, Luna said she introduced the bill in response to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) ultimatum that if Russia is allowed to take Ukraine, American troops may be used to fight Russia in Eastern Europe.The bill was leaked to a UK media outlet before it was meant to be viewed by the public, but Luna said that did not bother her. “I make no apologies,” she said. “My bill, the SCHUMER Act, would require Members of Congress to fight on the front lines in Ukraine if they support Schumer’s calls for American sons & daughters to fight.”While Luna is a staunch conservative as indicated by her party membership among other things, the idea that politicians should have to fight in the wars they advance is one rooted in the anti-war movements of the past as well as the sentiments of veterans.Luna served in the United States Air Force from 2009 to 2014.While Schumer did not advocate for sending troops into Ukraine, only warned that war may come if Russia moves past Ukraine, an accusation he provided no proof for and Russia has repeatedly denied, the comment was perceived as a threat to the American people to some. And it was those comments that inspired Luna to draft her bill.The Congresswoman said that other members of the House of Representatives will have until February 12 to sign on if they want to be counted as an original co-sponsor.

