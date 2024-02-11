International
US Claims it Hit Houthi Sea Drones and Missiles North of Al-Hudaydah Port
US Claims it Hit Houthi Sea Drones and Missiles North of Al-Hudaydah Port
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States struck "five Houthi-linked targets" north of Al Hudaydah port in the Red Sea on February 10, the US Central Command...
"[CENTCOM] forces successfully conducted self-defense strikes against two unmanned surface vessels (USV) and three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) north of Al Hudaydah, Yemen," CENTCOM said on X. The missiles were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea, the statement read. The targets were deemed an "imminent threat" to US warships and merchant vessels and were destroyed to "protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," CENTCOM added.Over the past month, the US and its allies have been launching strikes on the Houthis in an attempt to stop their attacks on ships transiting in the Red Sea. The group has said it will escalate their attacks until Israel ends its military operations in the Gaza Strip.Since January 13, US and British warships have launched multiple strikes on targets inside Yemen, targeting Houthi missile and drone capabilities. However, the movement continues its activity in the Red Sea region, and vows to keep targeting coalition vessels and commercial cargo ships owned or operated by or heading to or from Israel - unless the military campaign against Gaza stops.
US Claims it Hit Houthi Sea Drones and Missiles North of Al-Hudaydah Port

15:22 GMT 11.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / -Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on January 4, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in Gaza.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States struck "five Houthi-linked targets" north of Al Hudaydah port in the Red Sea on February 10, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.
"[CENTCOM] forces successfully conducted self-defense strikes against two unmanned surface vessels (USV) and three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) north of Al Hudaydah, Yemen," CENTCOM said on X.
The missiles were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea, the statement read. The targets were deemed an "imminent threat" to US warships and merchant vessels and were destroyed to "protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," CENTCOM added.
Over the past month, the US and its allies have been launching strikes on the Houthis in an attempt to stop their attacks on ships transiting in the Red Sea. The group has said it will escalate their attacks until Israel ends its military operations in the Gaza Strip.
Since January 13, US and British warships have launched multiple strikes on targets inside Yemen, targeting Houthi missile and drone capabilities. However, the movement continues its activity in the Red Sea region, and vows to keep targeting coalition vessels and commercial cargo ships owned or operated by or heading to or from Israel - unless the military campaign against Gaza stops.
