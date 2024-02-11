https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/watch-russian-basurmanin-bmp-1am-ifv-crews-at-special-military-operation-training-ranges-1116721942.html
Watch Russian Basurmanin BMP-1AM IFV Crews at Special Military Operation Training Ranges
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the combat training of the crews of the Basurmanin BMP-1AM at the training ranges of the special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the combat training Basurmanin BMP-1AM crews at training ranges in the special military operation.During the session, Battlegroup Tsentr gunners of the infantry fighting vehicles fired 2A37 30 mm automatic cannons and the IFVs’ Kalashnikov machine guns at a range of 500 to 3,500 meters, suppressing the firing points of a mock enemy. IFV drivers and commanders also mastered their skills, the ministry added.
Russia’s BMP-1AM Basurmanin is an upgraded infantry fighting vehicle based on the BMP-1 chassis. It features improved armor protection, enhanced firepower with a new 73 mm gun and coaxial machine gun mounted in a remotely controlled turret, as well as advanced electronics and communications systems.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the combat training Basurmanin BMP-1AM crews at training ranges in the special military operation.
During the session, Battlegroup Tsentr gunners of the infantry fighting vehicles fired 2A37 30 mm automatic cannons and the IFVs’ Kalashnikov machine guns at a range of 500 to 3,500 meters, suppressing the firing points of a mock enemy. IFV drivers and commanders also mastered their skills, the ministry added.