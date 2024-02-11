https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/watch-russian-basurmanin-bmp-1am-ifv-crews-at-special-military-operation-training-ranges-1116721942.html

Watch Russian Basurmanin BMP-1AM IFV Crews at Special Military Operation Training Ranges

Watch Russian Basurmanin BMP-1AM IFV Crews at Special Military Operation Training Ranges

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the combat training of the crews of the Basurmanin BMP-1AM at the training ranges of the special military operation.

2024-02-11T12:08+0000

2024-02-11T12:08+0000

2024-02-11T12:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

russian defense ministry

kalashnikov

bmp-2

infantry fighting vehicle (ifv)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0b/1116725415_90:0:1331:698_1920x0_80_0_0_ca6b5574a6eeb318ed7cd420960b9c9d.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the combat training Basurmanin BMP-1AM crews at training ranges in the special military operation.During the session, Battlegroup Tsentr gunners of the infantry fighting vehicles fired 2A37 30 mm automatic cannons and the IFVs’ Kalashnikov machine guns at a range of 500 to 3,500 meters, suppressing the firing points of a mock enemy. IFV drivers and commanders also mastered their skills, the ministry added.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Basurmanin BMP-1AM IFV Crews at Special Military Operation Training Ranges Russian Basurmanin BMP-1AM IFV Crews at Special Military Operation Training Ranges 2024-02-11T12:08+0000 true PT0M39S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, special military operation, basurmanin bmp-1am