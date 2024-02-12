https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/chunk-of-space-rock-could-have-rings-in-astronomical-first-1116734839.html

Chunk of Space Rock Could Have Rings in Astronomical First

Chunk of Space Rock Could Have Rings in Astronomical First

Scientists have recently published their findings on a pair of gossamer rings that were discovered encircling an asteroid-like chunk of rock that is too small to be seen from Earth.

2024-02-12T03:01+0000

2024-02-12T03:01+0000

2024-02-12T03:01+0000

beyond politics

astronomy

space

space exploration

science & tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116734817_0:63:3419:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_36f4cf6f3db92c57175f304d793caf3f.png

Scientists have recently published their findings on a pair of gossamer rings that were discovered encircling an asteroid-like chunk of rock that is too small to be seen from Earth.The rock is named Chariklo, which is a minor planet known as a centaur. And the rings encircling that chunk of rock are believed to be shepherded by a tiny, unseen moonlet. The rings were first spotted in 2013, but it wasn't until last year that scientists were able to capture the shadows of starlight cast by Chariklo’s thin rings.The find is an exciting one, as Chariklo—which is 250 kilometers (155 miles) in diameter—is the only known centaur or asteroid with stable rings.Chariklo is also the largest known Centaur, though it’s unclear if this is the reason for its rings.Centaurs are believed to originate in the Oort Cloud which lies far beyond Pluto. But after millions of years they begin to drift inward, and are either ejected from the solar system by the gravity of a giant planet, or they transition into Jupiter friendly comets."Rings around minor planets have only been recently discovered, and only a small number of such systems are currently known," said lead astronomer Amanda Sickafoose of the Planetary Science Institute.Chariklo’s rings are located about 243 miles and 252 miles from its center, respectively. And the rings themselves are narrow, just 4.3 miles and 1.9 miles wide. The rings should have dispersed by now, but computer simulations revealed that the influence of a small moonlet—1 kilometer (0.62 miles) in diameter—could be what is keeping the rings thin and in place.The rings are also placed close to the Roche limit: the distance from a central body within which gravity keeps the rings from clumping together and forming new moons, which could be further proof that a moonlet is playing a part in their stability.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

astronomy, space rock, chariklo, space rock with rings, gossamer rings, space exploration