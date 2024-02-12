https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/farmers-protests-in-europe-facts-and-figures-1116744482.html

Farmers' Protests in Europe: Facts and Figures

Farmers' Protests in Europe: Facts and Figures

What started as silent discontent over the EU's stringent agricultural policies has now swept across the entire Europe and has become a serious domestic matter, threatening a deeper fracture between governments and their voters.

2024-02-12T17:44+0000

2024-02-12T17:44+0000

2024-02-12T17:44+0000

multimedia

european union (eu)

europe

europe's farmer protests

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116741409_0:0:2560:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_edc36ae28134d02c353c2c5f68e75b72.png

In recent months, farmers across European nations have been protesting unwise short-sighted policies pursued by bloc officials that harm local agriculture workers. To express their outrage, protesters are blocking highways and dumping waste in front of government buildings to draw attention to their woes. Farmers are protesting rising financial burdens, poorly regulated agricultural imports, growing fuel prices, and other adverse EU measures in the sector. The demonstrations question the consistency of EU agricultural policy as it stands today, especially amid growing military spending and billion of euros being thrown at foreign objectives.Take a closer look at Sputnik's infographic to learn more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

farmers protesting in europe, why are farmers protesting, what are the farmers asking, farmers protests in eu, farmers protests in france, farmers protests in germany, where are farmers protesting, economic protests in europe, whar’s happening with farmers in europe