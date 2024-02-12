https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/farmers-protests-in-europe-facts-and-figures-1116744482.html
Farmers' Protests in Europe: Facts and Figures
What started as silent discontent over the EU's stringent agricultural policies has now swept across the entire Europe and has become a serious domestic matter, threatening a deeper fracture between governments and their voters.
In recent months, farmers across European nations have been protesting unwise short-sighted policies pursued by bloc officials that harm local agriculture workers. To express their outrage, protesters are blocking highways and dumping waste in front of government buildings to draw attention to their woes. Farmers are protesting rising financial burdens, poorly regulated agricultural imports, growing fuel prices, and other adverse EU measures in the sector. The demonstrations question the consistency of EU agricultural policy as it stands today, especially amid growing military spending and billion of euros being thrown at foreign objectives.Take a closer look at Sputnik's infographic to learn more!
